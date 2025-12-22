Best Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Marathons Airing This Year

There is an abundance of Christmas content hitting the airwaves this year, from jolly TV specials to festive new made-for-TV movies to classic hits airing throughout the holiday break. Several television networks are also going all-in on the merriness of the moment by airing all-day-long stretches of season-themed movies, TV episodes, and more.

To help you in your viewing schedule for this much-needed day of joy, here’s a look at all of the best TV marathons airing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2025. (All times Eastern.)

AMC’s Best Christmas Ever

Fans of some of the funnier Christmas fare should hit up AMC for quality holiday programming choices as their month-long season celebration continues with some all-timers.

December 24

9 a.m.: Fred Claus

11:30 a.m.: Four Christmases

1:30 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz

4 p.m.: The Polar Express

6 p.m.: Elf

8 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:30 a.m.: The Polar Express

2:30 a.m.: Deck the Halls

4:45 a.m.: The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus

December 25

6 a.m.: White Christmas

8:45 a.m.: Four Christmases

10:45 a.m.: The Year Without Santa Claus

12 p.m.: The Polar Express

2 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

4:15 p.m.: Elf

6:15 p.m.: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:30 p.m.: Elf

10:30 p.m.: Four Christmases

12:30 a.m.: Scrooged

2:30 a.m.: Fred Claus

Antenna TV & FeTV’s Christmas Through the Years Marathon

The classic TV channel will celebrate 50 years of Christmas TV episodes.

December 24

5 a.m.: Maude, “Walter’s Christmas Gift”

5:30 a.m.: Maude, “Maude’s Christmas Surprise”

6 a.m.: Archie Bunker’s Place, “Father Christmas”

6:30 a.m.: The Burns and Allen Show, “Company for Christmas”

7 a.m.: The Burns and Allen Show, “Christmas in Jail”

7:30 a.m.: The Burns and Allen Show, “The Old Mink Coat”

8 a.m.: McHale’s Navy, “The Day They Captured Santa Claus”

8:30 a.m.: Father Knows Best, “The Christmas Story”

9 a.m.: Father Knows Best, “The Angel’s Sweater”

9:30 a.m.: Dennis the Menace, “The Christmas Story”

10 a.m.: Dennis the Menace, “The Christmas Horse”

10:30 a.m.: Dennis the Menace, “The Fifteen Foot Christmas Tree”

11 a.m.: Hazel, “Hazel’s Christmas Shopping”

11:30 a.m.: Hazel, “Just 86 Shopping Minutes to Christmas”

12 p.m.: Bewitched, “A Vision of Sugar Plums”

12:30 p.m.: Bewitched, “Humbug Not to Be Spoken Here”

1 p.m.: Bewitched, “Santa Comes to Visit and Stays and Stays”

1:30 p.m.: Bewitched, “Sisters at Heart”

2 p.m.: The Facts of Life, “Christmas in the Big House”

2:30 p.m.: The Facts of Life, “Christmas Baby”

3 p.m.: Alice, “A Semi-Merry Christmas”

3:30 p.m.: Alice, “Mel’s Christmas Carol”

4 p.m.: Alice, “‘Tis the Season to Be Jealous”

4:30 p.m.: Family Ties, “A Christmas Story”

5 p.m.: Family Ties, “A Keaton Christmas Carol”

5:30 p.m.: Family Ties, “Miracle in Columbus”

6 p.m.: 227, “Mary’s Christmas”

6:30 p.m.: 227, “The Night They Arrested Santa Claus”

7 p.m.: The Jeffersons, “The Christmas Wedding”

7:30 p.m.: The Jeffersons, “984 W. 124th Street, Apt. 5C”

8 p.m.: The Jeffersons, “George Finds a Father”

8:30 p.m.: The Jeffersons, “Father Christmas”

9 p.m.: Barney Miller, “Toys”

9:30 p.m.: Barney Miller, “Homeless”

10 p.m.: Becker, “The Ghost of Christmas Presents”

10:30 p.m.: Becker, “Christ-mess”

11 p.m.: Johnny Carson, Season 28 Episode 62

December 25

12 a.m.: Wings, “The Customer’s Usually Right”

12:30 a.m.: Wings, “‘Twas the Heist Before Christmas

1 a.m.: The Drew Carey Show, “Lisa Gets Married”

1:30 a.m.: The Drew Carey Show, “Drew’s Holiday Punch”

2 a.m.: Bewitched, “A Vision of Sugar Plums”

2:30 a.m.: Bewitched, “Humbug Not to Be Spoken Here”

3 a.m.: Bewitched, “Santa Comes to Visit and Stays and Stays”

3:30 a.m.: Bewitched, “Sisters at Heart”

4 a.m.: Alice, “A Semi-Merry Christmas”

4:30 a.m.: Alice, “Mel’s Christmas Carol”

5 a.m.: The Yule Log

10 a.m.: Father knows Best, “The Christmas Story”

10:30 a.m.: The Burns and Allen Show, “Company for Christmas”

11 a.m.: Father Knows Best, “The Angel’s Sweater”

11:30 a.m.: The Burns and Allen Show, “The Old Mink Coat”

12 p.m.: Dennis the Menace, “The Christmas Story”

12:30 p.m.: Dennis the Menace, “The Christmas horse”

1 p.m.: Hazel, “Hazel’s Christmas Shopping”

1:30 p.m.: McHale’s Navy, “The Day They Captured Santa Claus”

2 p.m.: Hazel, “Just 86 Shopping Minutes to Christmas”

2:30 p.m.: Bewitched, “Humbug Not to Be Spoken Here”

3 p.m.: Bewitched, “Santa Comes to Visit and Stays and Stays”

3:30 p.m.: Bewitched, “Sisters at Heart”

4 p.m.: The Partridge Family, “Don’t Bring Your Guns to Town, Santa”

4:30 p.m.: Maude, “The Office Party”

5 p.m.: Maude, “The Christmas Party”

5:30 p.m.: Barney Miller, “Christmas Story”

6 p.m.: Three’s Company, “Three’s Christmas”

6:30 p.m.: Mork & Mindy, “Mork’s First Christmas”

7 p.m.: Alice, “Mel, the Magi”

7:30 p.m.: The Jeffersons, “All I Want for Christmas”

8 p.m.: Barney Miller, “Homeless”

8:30 p.m.: Too Close for Comfort, “Mr. Christmas”

9 p.m.: The Facts of Life, “The Christmas Show”

9:30 p.m.: Benson, “Home for Christmas”

10 p.m.: Silver Spoons, “Second Class Parent”

10:30 p.m.: Family Ties, “Miracle in Columbus”

11 p.m.: Johnny Carson, Season 30 Episode 58

E!’s It’s a Wonderful Life Marathon

If you’re looking for where to watch the 1946 drama that is, for some, considered the ultimate Christmas movie, E! will be airing the movie on repeating, starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

As the title indicates, Freeform’s Christmas countdown schedule lasts for 25 days, but it culminates on the big holiday. The full schedule is available here.

December 24

7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

5:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

8:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss‘ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

December 25

7:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m.: Frosty the Snowman

11:00 a.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause

4:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

MeTV’s Very Merry MeTV

Throughout the days, the network will be airing Christmas episodes of classic TV shows like The Waltons, Everybody Loves Raymond, and so much more.

December 24

5 a.m.: Adam-12, “Log 96: Pilgrimage”

6 a.m.: Toon In With Me, “Christmas Eve Chaos”

9 a.m.: Matlock, “The Gift (a.k.a. The Christmas Show)”

10 a.m.: In the Heat of the Night, “My Name Is Hank”

11 a.m.: The Waltons, “The Children’s Carol – Part 1”

8 p.m.: Everybody Loves Raymond, “The Thought That Counts”

8:30 p.m.: Everybody Loves Raymond, “Jazz Records”

10 p.m.: Carol Burnett and Friends, “Nobody Does It Like Me”

11:35 p.m.: The Twilight Zone, “The Changing of the Guard”

December 25

12:05 a.m.: Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “The Festive Season”

12:35 a.m.: Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “Together”

4 a.m.: Dragnet, “The Christmas Story”

5 a.m.: Adam-12, “Christmas”

6 a.m.: Toon In With Me, “Tiwm’s Rockin’ Christmas”

7 a.m.: Leave It to Beaver, “The Haircut”

9 a.m.: Matlock, “The Scrooge”

10 a.m.: In the Heat of the Night, “Blessings”

3 p.m.: Wagon Train, “The Mary Ellen Thomas Story”

5 p.m.: M*A*S*H, “Dear Dad”

5:30 p.m.: M*A*S*H, “Dear Sis

7:30 p.m.: The Andy Griffith Show, “Christmas Story”

8 p.m.: Everybody Loves Raymond, “The Ball”

8:30 p.m.: Everybody Loves Raymond, “All I Want for Christmas”

9 p.m.: Hogan’s Heroes, “The Prisoner’s Prisoner”

10 p.m.: Carol Burnett and Friends, “Mrs. Wiggins/Harry’s Mirage and Grill”

Syfy’s The Twilight Zone Marathon

Syfy is offering sci-fi fans their own bit of holiday respite by showcasing episodes of the classic The Twilight Zone starting on Thursday, which happens to be another national holiday: Rod Serling‘s birthday. The marathon continues through the day after Christmas, and the episode airing schedule is like so:

December 25

5 a.m.: “Mr. Garrity And The Graves”

5:30 a.m.: “Stopover In A Quiet Town”

6 a.m.: “Elegy”

6:30 a.m.: “People Are Alike All Over”

7 a.m.: “The Fugitive”

7:30 a.m.: “The Little People”

8 a.m.: “Hocus-pocus And Frisby”

8:30 a.m.: “Probe 7 Over And Out”

9 a.m.: “The Long Morrow”

9:30 a.m.: “Black Leather Jackets”

10 a.m.: “The Fear”

10:30 a.m.: “The Parallel”

11:30 a.m.: “I Dream Of Genie”

12:30 p.m.: “On Thursday We Leave For Home”

1:30 p.m.: “The Bard”

2:30 p.m.: “Of Late I Think Of Cliffordville”

3:30 p.m.: “The Incredible World Of Horace Ford”

4:30 p.m.: “An Occurrence At Owl Creek Bridge”

5 p.m.: “Passage On The Lady Anne”

5:30 p.m.: “Long Distance Call”

6:30 pm.: “A Nice Place To Visit”

7 p.m.: “Night Of The Meek”

7:30 p.m.: “Five Characters In Search Of An Exit”

8 p.m.: “To Serve Man”

8:30 p.m.: “Nightmare At 20,000 Feet”

9 p.m.: “Eye Of The Beholder”

9:30 p.m.: “The Invaders”

10 p.m.: “Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up”

10:30 p.m.: “Time Enough At Last”

11 p.m.: “The Monsters Are Due On Maple Street”

11:30 p.m.: “A Game Of Pool”

December 26

12 a.m.: “The Dummy”

12:30 a.m.: “He’s Alive”

1:30 a.m.: “Sounds And Silences”

2 a.m.: “Miniature”

3 a.m.: “Printer’s Devil”

4 a.m.: “The Jeopardy Room”

4:30 a.m.: “The Encounter”

5 a.m.: “No Time Like The Past”

6 a.m.: “The New Exhibit”

TBS/TNT’s A Christmas Story Marathon

It’s been a tradition for years and years, and 2025 will be no different: TBS and TNT will run a 24-hour-long loop of A Christmas Story, beginning on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. and running through 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

TCM’s Classic Christmas Marathon

Turner Classic Movies’ annual showcase of classic Christmas movies will continue in full swing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with the following schedule:

Wednesday, December 24

7:00 a.m.: 3 Godfathers (1936)

8:30 a.m.: Bachelor Mother (1939)

10:00 a.m.: All Mine to Give (1957)

12:00 p.m.: The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

2:00 p.m.: It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947)

4:15 p.m.: Holiday Affair (1949)

6:00 p.m.: Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

8:00 p.m.: The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

10:00 p.m.: An Affair to Remember (1957)

Thursday, December 25

12:15 a.m.: A Christmas Carol (1938)

1:45 a.m.: O. Henry’s Full House (1952)

4:00 a.m.: Beyond Tomorrow (1940)

5:30 a.m.: Star in the Night (1945)

6:00 a.m.: Boys Town (1938)

8:00 a.m.: The Great Rupert (1950)

9:30 a.m.: Little Women (1933)

11:30 a.m.: Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

1:30 p.m.: Pocketful of Miracles (1961)

4:00 p.m.: The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941)

6:00 p.m.: In the Good Old Summertime (1949)