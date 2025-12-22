Hallmark’s 2025 Countdown to Christmas: Which Movie Do You Think Was the Best? (POLL)

What To Know Hallmark Channel’s 2025 “Countdown to Christmas” featured over 20 new holiday movies.

Fans are invited to vote for their favorite in a poll.

Like every year, the Hallmark Channel in 2025 aired over 20 new holiday movies for “Countdown to Christmas” from October to December. And like every year, we’re sure you have your opinions. (Check out our complete ranking here.)

The usual favorites appeared in new movies, including fun reunions like Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker for She’s Making a List, Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes in Christmas Above the Clouds, and Walker, Hynes, and Paul Campbell to round out the trilogy with Three Wisest Men. Campbell and Kimberley Sustad reunited when she made cameos in both his films, the second of which was Christmas at the Catnip Cafe (and gave us a surprise update on her Nine Lives of Christmas romance).

A couple movies had time travel twists, like A Newport Christmas and A Grand Ole Opry Christmas. Some reminded us of beloved rom-coms like Kate & Leopold (A Newport Christmas) and Serendipity (We Met in December). Heartfelt stories took center stage in The Christmas Baby, A Keller Christmas Vacation, and An Alpine Holiday. Royalty played a role in a couple like A Suite Holiday Romance and A Royal Montana Christmas. Some characters had to work over the holidays (Christmas on Duty and The More the Merrier.)

No matter what the story or who’s in the cast, each film delivers a heartwarming, rom-com story, characters we fall in love with (whether they’re the leads or part of the supporting cast), and the possibility of one we’ll gladly rewatch now in the years to come. (And thanks to Hallmark+, you can stream them all — there’s even a section that has the movies divided up by year.)

But which was your favorite? Let us know in the poll and comments section below. (Note: Not every movie could fit in the poll, so be sure to select Other if yours isn’t listed.)