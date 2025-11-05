Freeform’s ’25 Days of Christmas’ 2025: Full Schedule

What To Know Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” 2025 event begins on December 1 and features a packed schedule of holiday classics, fan-favorite films, and special programming.

The lineup includes perennial favorites such as Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Disney’s A Christmas Carol, and more.

New network premieres for 2025 include The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, the 1947 version of Miracle on 34th Street, and the new special Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.

It’s that festive time of the year, and that can only mean one thing when it comes to Freeform: 25 Days of Christmas!

The network has announced its full schedule for the event, which begins on Monday, December 1. That’s 25 days of timeless classics, fan-favorite films, and heartwarming new specials. The usual suspects are, of course, on the schedule, including Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Disney’s A Christmas Carol, and Frozen. Plus, tune in for specials like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.

Freeform’s premieres for 2025 include The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 1947’s Miracle on 34th Street, and the new Disney special Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol (which will also be available to stream starting November 28).

See Freeform’s full “25 Days of Christmas” schedule for December 2025 below.

Monday, December 1

7:00 a.m.: Richie’s Rich Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

4:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Jingle all the Way

Tuesday, December 2

7:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

10:30 a.m.: Love Actually

1:35 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

Wednesday, December 3

7:00 a.m.: Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (2025)

12:30 p.m.: The Legend of Frosty the Snowman: Freeform Premiere

2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause

4:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

6:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, December 4

7:00 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1947): Freeform Premiere

10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m.: Jingle All the Way

2:00 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

4:00 p.m.: Home Alone: Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

6:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Friday, December 5

7:00 a.m.: The Family Stone

9:30 a.m.: I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

11:35 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

1:40 p.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

3:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause

7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

9:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 6

7:00 a.m.: The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

8:35 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:40 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

12:45 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:25 p.m.: Home Alone

5:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12:55 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Sunday, December 7

7:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

9:05 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11:45 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

1:50 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:55 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

3:30 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m.: Home Alone

9:45 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:25 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Monday, December 8

7:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:05 a.m.: Home Alone

1:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:55 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

9:00 p.m.: Dr Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

Tuesday, December 9

7:00 a.m.: Snow

10:30 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

11:35 a.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2:15 p.m.: Dr Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

Wednesday, December 10

7:00 a.m.: Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m.: Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

1:05 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Thursday, December 11

7:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

10:30 a.m.: The Family Man (2000)

1:25 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:25 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:00 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animation)

8:25 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animation)

10:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animation)

12:00 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Friday, December 12

7:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

9:00 a.m.: Home Alone

11:25 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:00 p.m.: Home Alone

4:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:00 p.m.: Home Alone: Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

9:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

Saturday, December 13

7:00 a.m.: Merry Madagascar

7:30 a.m.: Kung Fu Panda Holiday

8:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:05 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

12:10 p.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

2:10 p.m.: Disney’s Prep & Landing

2:40 p.m.: Disney’s Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol– Freeform Premiere

3:15 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m.: The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

Sunday, December 14

7:00 a.m.: The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

8:30 a.m.: Home Alone

10:55 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:30 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:10 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 15

7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

10:30 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:05 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Tuesday, December 16

7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

10:30 a.m.: Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:05 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

1:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

3:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:50 p.m.: Home Alone: Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

Wednesday, December 17

7:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

10:30 a.m.: Merry Madagascar

11:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:30 a.m.: Home Alone

1:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Thursday, December 18

7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:40 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

6:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:20 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

Friday, December 19

7:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:30 a.m.: The Search of Santa Paws

12:30 p.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

2:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

3:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

4:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:15 p.m.: Home Alone

7:45 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:25 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:25 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, December 20

7:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

10:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause

2:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

4:40 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:45 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:25 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, December 21

7:00 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

11:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

1:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:05 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:50 p.m.: Home Alone

9:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

Monday, December 22

7:00 a.m.: Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m.: Home Alone

9:55 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

1:35 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

3:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

5:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

7:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:55 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

11:55 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Tuesday, December 23

7:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10:00 a.m.: Frozen (Disney Animation)

12:25 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animation)

2:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animation)

3:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:05 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:45 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:45 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:25 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Wednesday, December 24 — Christmas Eve

7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m.: Disney’s Prep & Landing

11:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:20 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, December 25 — Christmas Day

7:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 p.m.: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (2025)

2:00 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

2:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)