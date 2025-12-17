‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Veteran Chaplain’s Tearful $64,000 Win

A Wheel 0f Fortune contestant’s daughter got emotional after he won $64,000 in the Bonus Round. The man is a veteran chaplain who was encouraged by elderly veterans to try out for the game show.

Dedric Burks, from Carson, California, played against Suzy Steinmetz, from Watertown, South Dakota, and Jason Nobles, from Tampa, Florida, on December 16. Nobles’ boyfriend was on Wheel of Fortune a few years ago and did very well, so he came on the show to try to beat him.

Steinmetz solved the first toss-up while Burks solved the second one. Nobles got on the board when he solved the Crossword puzzle in “Holiday Dinner” — “Pudding, Pies, Cranberries.” He received the wild card and put $4,200 in his bank.

Nobles solved most of the next puzzle until he guessed a “T,” which wasn’t in the puzzle. The turn moved to Steinmetz, who solved “A Good Chance of Snow Flurries” with only three letters left. She put $1,000 in her bank.

Burks solved the Prize Puzzle —”The Ultimate in Tranquility.” This gave him a trip to Patagonia and $20,470. He solved two of three Triple Toss Ups, putting $4,000 more in his bank. Nobles solved one for $2,000.

Steinmetz solved the final puzzle — “Wildlife Crossing.” This gave her a final total of $9,500. Nobles left with $6,200.

Burks advanced to the Bonus Round with $24,740. He picked “What Are You Doing?” for the category.

The winner brought his wife, Janelle, and one of his daughters, Ashton, 10, with him. He was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” and chose “G,D,C, and A” to complete his puzzle.

It then looked like “_ _ _ _NG A GL_TC_.” Before the timer started, Burks solved “Fixing a Glitch.” He added an additional $40,000 to his total, giving him $64,740.

Janelle and Ashton walked over to him to give him a big hug. After host Ryan Seacrest greeted Ashton and told her she was on TV, she wiped tears away as they ran down her cheeks.

“So happy for him!! And his daughter getting emotional was so sweet, too!” a YouTube user said.

“It was wonderful. The tears of your daughter were lovely,” said another.

“His daughter has tears of joy,” a third added.