Ryan Seacrest to Receive Special Honor in Hometown Where His Radio Career Started

The project, supported by Seacrest’s late father and mother, aims to raise $1.5 million for stadium improvements, including 2,000 additional seats and a modern press box, with construction set to begin once fundraising is complete.

Seacrest, now a prominent media personality, started his career by transforming his high school’s morning announcements into a broadcast show, earning the nickname “The Voice of Dunwoody.”

Ryan Seacrest‘s history with radio dates back way before he started with American Top 40 and iHeart Radio. The Wheel of Fortune host is being honored with a stadium in his hometown, where his radio/broadcasting career first started.

Seacrest graduated from Dunwoody High School in 1992 in his hometown of Dundy, Georgia. During his time in school, Seacrest was in charge of reading the morning announcements over the broadcast system.

“At just 16 years old, he transformed the daily announcements into a full morning broadcast show, beginning each day with an enthusiastic, ‘Good morning, Dunwoody!’ Ryan’s creativity and vision quickly earned him the reputation as ‘The Voice of Dunwoody,’” a press release read. “During his broadcasts, he regularly recognized students, teachers, and parents, celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the school.”

According to Us Weekly, the school is honoring him by renaming its football stadium after him. The DeKalb County School Board allowed Dunwoody High School to rename its stadium, Seacrest Stadium.

The high school will be allowed to “privately fund and build additional seating and associated structures to allow for high school varsity football games to be played at Dunwoody High School,” according to a press release.

Seacrest’s parents, Connie and Gary, worked for 20 years for this to happen. Gary died in October 2025 of prostate cancer, so he won’t be there to see their dream come true.

The vote was approved by 5-2, according to Hello! Magazine. The initiative was under Bring It Home project, which hopes to raise $1.5 million by the end of the year for the stadium. At the time of publication, they have raised $426,000. Construction on the stadium will not start until the goal is reached and it will take nine to 12 months to complete, according to the website.

“The new Seacrest Stadium will give Dunwoody something it has never truly had — a home field worthy of its pride and tradition. With 2,000 additional seats, improved accessibility, and a modern press box, the Dunwoody community can finally gather under the lights to cheer, celebrate, and connect,” the press release said. “These stands will be more than a structure — they’ll be a symbol of unity, school spirit, and hometown pride that generations of Wildcats will call their own.”

Seacrest also played on his high school’s football team and won the 1992 AAAA Regional Championship, which was the year he graduated.

Now, along with Wheel of Fortune and American Idol, Seacrest also hosts the radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, various iHeartRadio Jingle Balls, and the annual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, so he has certainly made a career for himself that is worthy of a football stadium.

It is not clear if Seacrest will attend the opening of the stadium.