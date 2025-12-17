Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Take Shots & Spill Secrets With Stephen Colbert

What To Know Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper will be cohosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for the ninth year in a row to ring in 2026.

They appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote the special.

Colbert helped the guys prepare for their upcoming night of drinking by taking shots with them and his bandleader, Louis Cato.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are known for getting tipsy while hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast, and Stephen Colbert helped them get ready to ring in 2026 when they appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday, December 16.

The late-night host and his bandleader, Louis Cato, joined Cooper and Cohen to take shots out of a shotski during the episode. Then, the guys sat down to reminisce about their New Year’s Eve in 2024.

Cohen noted that he “dragged” his longtime friend and NYE cohost to Patti LuPone‘s afterparty, which Cooper said was “lovely.”

“You remember none of it!” Cohen clapped back. “You were so drunk.” Cooper agreed that he probably was very drunk at the event, but then pointed out, “I don’t drink other than when I’m with this guy on New Year’s Eve.”

Cohen said that every New Year’s Eve at “around 10:45,” he has to start “driving the ship” of the CNN broadcast. When Cooper protested, he stood his ground. “This is the truth,” Cohen insisted. “I hear the slur in his voice. I know his voice so well. Last year I really did get him a little drunk on New Year’s Eve, so by the time we went to Patti’s house…”

Cooper jumped in to say he “[had] to intervene,” nothing that he was “fully in control” during the evening. “I don’t remember much, but it was fine,” he added. “The problem for me [on] New Year’s eve, really in the last 30 minutes, I’m just looking at things online to see in what ways has [Cohen] screwed us over? In what ways did he say things that I’m going to have to defend?”

This will be Cooper and Cohen’s ninth consecutive year cohosting New Year’s Eve Live on CNN. The broadcast will feature performances from Robyn, Shakira, Brandy and Monica, Bryan Adams, Florence + The Machine, and RAYE. There will be appearances from Colbert, Oz Perlman, Amy Sedaris, Brandi Carlile, Aloe Blacc, Patti LaBelle, Michelle Williams (songwriter), Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell, B.J. Novak, Leanne Morgan, Sarah Sherman, and more.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS

New Year’s Eve Live, Wednesday, December 31, 8/7c, CNN