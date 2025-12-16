‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Shocking Wager Decides Game

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Tuesday, December 16, episode of Jeopardy!]

Even though Eugene Huang won the December 15 episode of Jeopardy!, he did not return on Tuesday. The Second Chance Tournament had three new players competing on Tuesday for a spot in the finals.

This time, Ivana Lopez, from Tampa, Florida, returned to the Alex Trebek Stage after losing against Scott Riccardi on July 16. She played against Evan Argyle, from Salt Lake City, Utah. He finished second behind Allegra Hill on October 14. The third contestant who tried to redeem themselves in the Second Chance Tournament was Dave Widmayer, from Portland, Oregon. Widmayer first played on April 10 and lost against Andrew Hayes.

The beginning of the game started out with Triple Stumpers and Argyle, a data scientist, being in the negatives. However, all three game show contestants were in the positive when Widmayer, a trivia host, found the Daily Double.

He had $200, but with the judges’ ruling, Widmayer bumped up to $2,200. He made it a true Daily Double in “Wonderland.” ” After eating a cake that makes her grow, Alice uses this word that means ‘even more peculiar'” was the clue.

“What is odder?” Widmayer answered incorrectly. The correct response was “curiouser.” He dropped down to $0. Argyle pulled into the lead by the first commercial break.

During the interviews, Widmayer revealed that both of his parents were on Jeopardy! years before him. They all stood at the center podium during their first run. Widmayer was, however, on the left-hand side for this game. They all came in second, but Dave won more money because when they were on the show, they won prizes for second place.

Argyle kept the lead by the end of the round with $4,400. Lopez, a librarian, had $4,000. Widmayer was in third place with $2,600.

In Double Jeopardy, Lopez quickly took the lead, but Widmayer found the first DD when he answered a question that Lopez got wrong.

In third place with $4,200, he made it a true Daily Double again in “Science.” The clue read, “Maximizing this, the rotational version of force, is why it’s easier to open a door by pushing far from the hinges than next to them.”

He correctly answered with “What is torque?” Widmayer’s total moved to $8,400, which gave him the lead.

Lopez quickly retook the lead, answering many clues in a row correctly. She found the second DD with $11,200 in her bank. Lopez wagered $4,200 in “Before & After.” The clue was “Oscar-winning epic D-Day film about rescuing Vanna‘s co-host.”

She hesitated before answering, “What is Saving Private Ryan Seacrest?” Lopez kept her lead and moved to $15,400.

Lopez ended the round in the lead with $15,400. Widmayer was not far behind with $14,000. Argyle had $7,600.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “International Geography.” The clue read, “Today, a state 309,000 square miles in area, on its founding, it occupied half a continent.”

It was a Triple Stumper once again, so it all came down to wagers. The correct response was New South Wales.

Arglye answered, “What is Mongolia?” He wagered $5,001, giving him $2,599. Widmayer’s response was “What is California?” He wagered $1,401, which gave him a final total of $12,599. Lopez’s response was “What is Vatic?” She wagered $14,600, which gave her a total of $800.

Widmayer became the new champion and will return in the finals. Wednesday will have three new contestants face off against each other.

Fans reacted to Lopez’s shocking wager on Reddit. “Another great game with a baffling FJ,” one wrote.

“Wow. I can’t believe she wagered that much,” said another.