‘Community’ Actor Erik Nielsen Speaks Out After ‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance Loss

Community actor Erik Nielsen has spoken out after he lost on Jeopardy! once again. He finished in second place after a thrilling game ended with a triple stumper about Villanova University. However, Nielsen is not giving up a return to the stage.

Nielsen spoke out on Reddit after the December 15 game. One fan commented, “This isn’t over! It’s still happening!” along with a photo of him on Community with confetti all over his face.

“I wish it was still happening. Third Chance, anyone? Or do I need to build my career enough to get invited to the celebrity tournament?” wrote Nielsen. “When they start inviting people who went 0-2 in their initial runs, I’m sure I’ll be first in line. Until/unless that happens, I’m going to have to be fine with the knowledge that I didn’t embarrass myself. In fact, I’d say things could have gone differently in, for example, a different timeline.”

Some fans said Nielsen would “wipe the floor” in Celebrity Jeopardy!. Aside from Community, Nielsen has also starred in Krapopolis, Another Period, Dr. Ken, and more.

In Final Jeopardy, if he had made a smaller wager, he might have won. Nielsen also spoke out about that. Some fans think he should have bet nothing. “Yeah, I’ve made my peace with it,” he wrote.

The actor also shared why he thinks he lost his original game. “First time out, I didn’t find out until the day before that I was going to be on the show, I hadn’t had any buzzer practice, I was operating on about an hour of sleep in the last 30+ hours… in many ways, it was a frustrating experience. I just wanted to have the game I could have had, and I think that was what happened this time,” Nielsen wrote.

“(And if nothing else, I’m betting I either have or am very close to the record for most buzz attempts per game by a player who didn’t win anything…)”

Nielsen went on to say that out of the nine players that were present on taping day, only one got the Final Jeopardy question right and that was because he attended Villanova. His Jeopardy! journey is done for now, unless he gets invited to another tournament of the celebrity version.