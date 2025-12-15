Rob Reiner Tributes Pour In After Hollywood Legend & Wife Are Killed

What To Know Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Sunday (December 14).

The shocking deaths prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, collaborators, and public figures, including Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Christopher Guest, Barack Obama, and Ben Stiller.

Reiner was widely celebrated for his creative achievements in film and television, as well as his social and political activism, leaving a profound impact on colleagues and fans alike.

Hollywood and beyond is paying tribute to legendary director and actor Rob Reiner (78) and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner (68), following their shocking deaths on Sunday (December 14).

The couple was found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home at around 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. According to People, multiple sources confirmed with the outlet that the alleged perpetrator was Rob and Michele’s son, Nick, who has spoken candidly about his struggles with addiction in the past.

People also reported that friends Billy Crystal and Larry David arrived separately at the Reiner home on Sunday night after news of the tragic deaths spread. A neighbor told ABC 7 Los Angeles that Crystal “looked like he was about to cry.”

Crystal is best known for working with Reiner on When Harry Met Sally, in which he starred as co-lead alongside Meg Ryan; he also appeared in other Reiner projects, such as This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride. Reiner also made a guest appearance on David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Tributes continue to pour in across social media from friends, colleagues, collaborators, and fans. Monty Python star Eric Idle took to X early Monday morning (December 15) to reveal he’d spoken on the phone with Reiner just hours before his death.

“Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company,” Idle wrote. “I met him at his Dad’s in 1975. He was telling me about fiming [sic] at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man. So awful.”

Christopher Guest, who starred in Reiner’s directorial debut, This Is Spinal Tap, and its recent sequel, Spinal Tap II, also paid tribute via his wife, Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them,” Curtis said, per Deadline.

She added, “There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared a the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.”

John Cusack, who starred in Reiner’s The Sure Thing, tweeted, “Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner – a great man.”

“Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family,” wrote Elijah Wood, who starred in Reiner’s 1994 family movie North.

Virginia Madsen, who starred in Reiner’s 2012 film The Magic of Belle Isle, posted, “Damn this awful news out of Brentwood. God be with those who love them. Thank you Rob for giving us so much joy to hold on to. Life and talent always turned up to 11.”

Former President Barack Obama added, “Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.”

“It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued. Rob was creative, funny, and beloved,” said Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “And in all of their endeavors, Michelle (sic) was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and loving wife.”

Ben Stiller wrote, “What a huge loss. Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out from behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner and being a tv actor to being a great director who made an incredible run of movies.”

I’m horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2025

One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oDn1FW1vqb — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 15, 2025

I can’t handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men. RIP, Rob Reiner. pic.twitter.com/HuwVaECCVN — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) December 15, 2025

Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI. The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event. https://t.co/eL1lurqyzV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 15, 2025

Rob Reiner’s work has impacted generations of Americans. The characters, dialogue, and visuals he brought to life in film and television are woven throughout our culture. Rob loved our country, cared deeply about the future of our nation, and fought for America’s democracy. Rob… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 15, 2025