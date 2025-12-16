‘Voice’ Finale, a Gift of Closure on ‘NCIS,’ Early Launch of ‘Fallout,’ Letterman’s Next Guests

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

Season Finale 8/7c

Find out who America has chosen to win Season 28 of the singing competition, and which coach gets bragging rights, in a two-hour live ceremony that, as usual, brings even better-known voices to the stage for the grand finale. Among the special guests bringing the music: Khalid, performing from his recent album After the Sun Goes Down, K-pop group XG making their U.S. TV debut, Neal Schon & Journey, Zac Brown, singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus, country star Riley Green, and Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez. Before the main event, reality stars and Dancing With the Stars alums Ariana Madix and Dylan Efron host a pre-show with recaps of Monday’s performances and one last look at the finalists.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

NCIS

8/7c

What to give the Special Agent who has everything and asks for nothing? How about a little closure? With Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Knight (Katrina Law) offering support, Agent Parker (Gary Cole) chases surprising new developments that shed more light on the death of his mother more than 50 years ago. Elsewhere, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) track down the Grinch who stole a truckload of presents designated for the Navy’s Toys for TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) Christmas drive. Ho-ho-no-you-don’t!

Prime Video

Fallout

Season Premiere 9/8c

The journey through a post-apocalyptic wasteland continues in Season 2 of the violent sci-fi adventure based on the popular video-game franchise. Premiering a day ahead of schedule, dropping an episode a week through the February 4 finale, the series tracks the adventures of Lucy (Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell), who spent most of her life in an underground vault, and the mutant bounty hunter known as the Ghoul (the inimitable Walton Goggins) as they traverse a hellscape from the Mojave desert to the city of New Vegas. Lucy is still committed to finding her kidnapped father, Hank (Kyle McLachlan), even after learning he had committed some monstrous crimes. (To survive this world, who didn’t?)

Clifton Prescod / Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Season Premiere

The legendary late-night host returns with a new batch of candid conversations with celebrities who pique his interest. He hangs with Sinners star Michael B. Jordan, who admits, “I enjoy kicking it with you, man. I could have a meal and a drink with you any day.” He even offers to cook a meal for Letterman, that being his “love language.” His other guests include actor-producer-director hyphenate Jason Bateman, who discusses trying to live up to the example of a Hollywood legend like Ron Howard, and MrBeast creator Jimmy Donaldson.

Great Performances

9/8c

What would the holiday season be without a lavish production of Tchaikovsky’s beloved Nutcracker? This spectacular staging, filmed last year at the London Coliseum, features more than 100 dancers and musicians bringing the 1892 perennial to life. Set against an evocative Edwardian backdrop, with chimney sweeps and suffragettes reminiscent of Disney’s Mary Poppins, the timeless ballet transports a sleeping Clara (Delilah Wiggins as a child, Ivana Bueno as an adolescent) and her magically transformed Nutcracker Prince (Francesco Gabriele Frola) into a fantasyland of ice and snow. Followed by an American Masters short, “Ten Times Better,” profiling Asian dancer George Lee, who originated a featured role in Balanchine’s Nutcracker 70 years ago as a teenage immigrant from China.

