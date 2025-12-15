The MonsterVerse continues to thrive thanks to Apple TV, as Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters marches forward, offering new glimpses of colossal chaos in the form of King Kong, Godzilla, Skullcrawlers, possibly a Titanus Typhon, and dozens of other primeval terrors as they continue to clash for dominance across the globe.

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction and based on the legendary Toho powerhouse film franchise, the first season of the Apple TV series picked up in the aftermath of 2014’s Godzilla. The show follows the shadowy Monarch organization across multiple characters, timelines, and storylines as it confronts the emergence of colossal monsters known as Titans.

After glowing reviews from critics and longtime Godzilla fans, the second season is getting ready to roll out in 2026. Here is what to expect, who will star, when it will premiere, and most importantly, what new Titans one might expect in the second season.

When will Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 is confirmed for Apple TV, premiering Friday, February 27, 2026, with 10 weekly episodes.

Who stars in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2?

The series stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski, alongside Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell, who share a role playing the younger and older versions of the character Lee Shaw.

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 about?

Season 2 will likely shift a majority of its focus to Skull Island and King Kong, as the second season promises more of the iconic ape. It also promises the return of Godzilla as well as a few new Titans and their offspring. The narrative will also dive more into the hidden history of Monarch and the central characters behind it.

The official logline from Apple TV: “Season 2 will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend, and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.”

How did Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 end?

Season 1 ended with Cate, May, and Keiko (Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto) returning to Earth from Axis Mundi, a dimension within Hollow Earth where time works differently. They discovered that years had passed. Their allies now work for Apex Cybernetics, Kong rampaged on Skull Island, and many loved ones have perished. Lee Shaw sacrificed himself to get them home during a Godzilla vs. Titan battle. The finale united three generations of monster hunters and set up the next MonsterVerse project, showing a darker Monarch while foreshadowing the growing threat of Apex.

Who is behind Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as the showrunner on Season 2. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd.

Is there a trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2?

Yes! Apple released a first look of the new season, featuring a titan attack on a beach, a few glimpses of King Kong, the return of Godzilla, and a few new Titans (see above).

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Season 2 Premiere, February 27, 2026, Apple TV