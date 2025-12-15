What To Know Brynn Whitfield starred on two seasons of The Real Housewives of New York from 2023 to 2025.

She announced her exit from the show in June.

Whitfield is no longer living in New York City and revealed her new residence in a surprising holiday update.

Six months after Brynn Whitfield announced that she’ll no longer be part of The Real Housewives of New York, the Bravo star revealed that she’s moved out of the Big Apple completely. Whitfield shared a surprising life update with fans on Monday, December 15, and revealed her new residence.

“Guess who moved,” she captioned her Instagram video, along with an emoji of England’s flag. The footage showed her walking down the streets of the U.K., and she chose Taylor Swift‘s “London Boy” as the song that played in the background.

Whitfield was a cast member on the rebooted RHONY series (Season 14) in 2023. She returned for Season 15, which ended in February. In June, Whitfield confirmed that she would not be returning to the show in the future.

“After a lot of thought, I’ve made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “The Real Housewives of New York City will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life. It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise. From day one, I’ve believed RHONY is a fan’s show we’re just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers. I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little), and more than anything – I hope there’s a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud. To every person who gave me a chance, cheered me on, and afforded me love and grace-thank you. I’m endlessly grateful.”

She followed up on her announcement during an episode of her Please See Below podcast later that month. Whitfield said she knew at the Season 15 reunion that she was done, but “was hoping that they would either fire me, or I was hoping that they would cancel the show, or they would be like, ‘Hey, we’re done casting. We signed everyone. Sorry, Brynn. Thank you so much.'”

Ultimately, Whitfield was inspired to make the move herself after Paige DeSorbo‘s announcement about leaving Summer House. “I was like, ‘I want that.’ I was so happy for her and I was like, ‘I kind of want that for myself,'” she explained.

Whitfield said she was initially considering remaining on the show in a “friend” capacity, but eventually decided she was “so done with this whole dark thing,” adding, “I wish everyone well, and I hope everything’s fine. I honestly do. But at the same time, like, I’m so over it. I want to go back to my life. I want to go back to being Brynn.”

Season 15 got intense for Whitfield, particularly during the finale when she fought with costar Ubah Hassan, who accused Whitfield of sleeping with someone to get cast on the Bravo show. Whitfield said she was especially upset with Hassan because she had privately spoken to her about her past experience being sexually assaulted. Hassan denied knowing about Whitfield’s history, and Whitfield was admittedly surprised to see cast members accuse her of lying about telling Hassan that story.

“You’re telling me that in the three minutes from when I’m called horrible names [by Ubah] and I’m obviously upset that I somehow devised a plan [to lie]?” Whitfield told Rolling Stone. “It’s disgusting that I’m talking about two things that I would hope that no woman or person would have to experience — suicide and sexual assault — and everyone’s like, ‘Brynn, we feel taken advantage of.’ Maybe don’t use those words to describe the situation. I just feel like I wasn’t shown much [respect].”

Andy Cohen recently confirmed that RHONY would return for Season 16, but a premiere date has not been revealed.

