‘Today’s Sheinelle Jones Addresses Rumors She’s Joining the Cast of ‘RHONY’

Sheinelle Jones is speaking out about speculation that she’s joining the Bravo universe.

Jones and Jenna Bush Hager played a game of “Plead the Fifth” with Andy Cohen on the Friday, September 26, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, in which the two women had to truthfully answer two out of three questions asked to them by Cohen.

“There were rumors recently that you were in line to be a Real Housewife of New York,” Cohen told Jones, after which she said her “phone continues to explode” with messages about The Real Housewives of New York City casting rumors.

“This didn’t get to me,” Cohen, who executive produces The Real Housewives franchise, noted. “Are you kidding me?” Jones replied. “My phone for the last 72 hours has been exploding.”

Cohen proceeded to ask Jones if she would ever consider joining the reality TV series. Rather than answer, Jones decided to “plead the fifth,” much to Bush Hager’s disappointment.

“Wait, you can’t leave us like that!” Bush Hager exclaimed. Cohen defended Jones’s response, stating, “Yes, she can. It’s the game. And she left the door open.”

Earlier on the show, Jones shares what her Real Housewives tagline would be. “Wearing Chanel is nice. But being Sheinelle is the ultimate luxury,” she said, earning snaps and claps from Bush Hager and Cohen.

Earlier this month, rumors emerged that Jones was in the running to join the upcoming 16th season of RHONY. A source close to the Today host shut down the speculation, alleging to The U.S. Sun in an article published on September 16, “This is totally not true.”

RHONY Season 15 followed the personal and professional lives of stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Racquel Chevremont. Bravo has not announced a premiere date or casting for the upcoming season, including which cast members will return.

While Jones’ RHONY casting rumors have been debunked, many Today fans are hoping that she will follow in Hoda Kotb‘s footsteps and take over as Bush Hager’s fourth hour of Today cohost. Jones made her Jenna & Friends cohosting debut on Monday, September 22, and concluded her week-long run on Friday.

“She needs to be the new host with Jenna❤️❤️,” one fan commented on a Jenna & Friends Instagram post announcing Jones’ cohosting gig. “How exciting! Make her a permanent! Team Jenna and Sheinelle!!” someone else wrote, while another person added, “Please please please hire her permanently!!!!! She is a perfect pick!!!! Sending much love to both of you.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16, TBA, Bravo