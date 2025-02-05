‘RHONY’ Star Rebecca Minkoff Speaks Out After Shock Exit From Show

It’s a case of one-and-done for Rebecca Minkoff, who has announced she is leaving Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City after filming just one season of the long-running reality series.

The handbag designer revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday night (February 4) following the conclusion of the show’s 15th season, which wrapped up with a two-part reunion special.

“2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever,” Minkoff wrote. “The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK.”

Minkoff joined the RHONY cast in Season 15 in a “friend of role,” meaning she appeared in a recurring capacity instead of a full-time cast member. Throughout her time on the show, she struggled with confrontation, particularly when challenged on her Scientology beliefs. In one instance, she got into a heated debate over the topic with her co-star Brynn Whitfield.

“As much as I have learned along the way with this franchise and fans, I want to reprioritize the things that mean the most to me: designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family,” she continued in her statement. “I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter. Time to turn the page.”

RHONY Season 15 premiered on October 1, 2024, and starred Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Racquel Chevremont, and Whitfield.

During Tuesday’s reunion, Minkoff said her co-stars’ questions about Scientology didn’t seem genuine. She also hit back at a fan who said she should “stop normalizing cults” by talking about Scientology on the show.

“That is a bigoted term. It’s hate speech to keep calling a religion a cult,” Minkoff told host Andy Cohen. “I’m tired of the attacks.”

Speaking with Us Weekly ahead of Tuesday’s show, Minkoff admitted to going into RHONY “with rose-colored glasses.”

“It’s a tough show. It can be very tough personally. You’re dealing with relationships,” she shared. “I never regret anything. I’m done with regrets. I learned so much and it was incredible for business. I made some good friends out of it.”