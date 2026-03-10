‘RHONY’ Adds Daisy Toye for Season 16: Meet the New Cast Member

Daisy Toye attends the Hudson River Park Friends 10th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon at Tribeca 360 on March 06, 2026
The Real Housewives of New York City has been confirmed for a 16th season, and while some returning faces will be back, there will also be three new ladies on the show: Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye. The cast announcement was made on March 2 after months of speculation.

While this will be Daisy’s first reality television venture, she is no stranger to the world of entertainment, having worked with a very famous celebrity client for years.

Scroll down to learn more about Daisy’s career, love life, and more.

Who is Daisy Toye?

Daisy, whose full name is Nicole Daisy Toye, is a celebrity makeup artist. She has been doing Martha Stewart for years. It’s unclear exactly when Daisy started working with Martha, but the celebrity chef referred to her as her “longtime makeup artist” in 2017, so it’s been more than a decade. At the time, Daisy was also working for Rita Hazan Salon in New York City.

In addition to being her makeup artist, Daisy is also friends with Martha, having spent holidays and other occasions outside of work with her, as documented in various posts on Martha’s blog.

Per her Instagram bio, Daisy is also an influencer who posts about “beauty, style, and motherhood” on her page.

Is Daisy Toye married?

Yes, Daisy has been married to Eugene Toye since 2016. Eugene is a hairstylist. According to his Instagram bio, he “trained with the Vidal Sassoon Academy in L.A.” and “now can be found at the Oscar Blandi Salon at the Plaza Hotel NYC,” where he’s been working since 2023, per LinkedIn.

Like his wife, Eugene has worked with Martha and styled her hair on occasion.

Does Daisy Toye have kids?

Yes, Daisy and Eugene have one son named Quinton who was born in 2017. “In just a few weeks, my longtime makeup artist, Daisy Schwartzberg Toye, and her husband, Eugene Toye, will welcome their first baby – a boy!” Martha wrote on her blog in September of that year.

Martha even hosted a baby shower for her friend and gushed, “We are all so happy for Daisy and Eugene.”

