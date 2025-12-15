What To Know Millie Bobby Brown missed a scheduled Good Morning America appearance due to an injury.

She hinted at her injury in a video message aired on the morning show.

Noah Schnapp appeared on GMA to discuss the upcoming final episodes of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown had an important reason for skipping a scheduled appearance on Good Morning America.

“You were supposed to be here with Millie Bobby Brown this morning,” Lara Spencer said while interviewing Brown’s Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp on the ABC morning show’s Monday, December 15, episode. Revealing the reason for Brown’s absence, Spencer told viewers, “She was not here, everybody, because I think she took a spill. She had a little fall, but she’s fine.”

Despite her absence, Brown sent along a special video message for Schnapp and fans. “I’m really sorry I couldn’t be there with you guys. I took a fall,” she said in a selfie video before panning down to show her left arm in a sling. “So, I wanted to still participate in any way I could, because you know me, Noah. I have to make it about me.”

Brown did not share specifics about her injury but asked Schnapp to share his favorite holiday memories and family traditions. “Okay, I love you. Good morning. Bye!” she said at the end of her video message.

Schnapp proceeded to answer her question, telling Spencer, “Me and my family play this game where we write a bunch of things, you put it in a bowl, and then you have to take it out and act it out. I don’t know what it’s called. It gets crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

Schnapp stopped by GMA to chat about Volume 2 of Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season on Netflix. Volume 1 ended with the reveal that Schnapp’s character, Will Byers, was able to wield the powers of the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), a secret Schnapp told Spencer was very hard to keep.

“I don’t do so well with spoilers. But I think I proved myself here with these two years, keeping it down,” he said. “I was freaking out. I felt like a fan watching it and getting to see [it]. I read the script the day of the table read and I was just jumping for joy in my apartment. It’s so cool to have that kind of moment and be given that opportunity, and I hope the fans loved it.”

Schnapp also shared that the show’s cast is planning to watch the series finale together. “I’m kind of nervous to watch it, ‘cause once you watch that, it’s just done,” he said. “That’s the last episode where we’re gonna watch [it] together, and it’s so emotional. Reading it — I can’t even fathom what it’s gonna be like to watch.”

Schnapp continued, “We’re gonna sit together as a group and watch it together one last time, and I’m probably gonna be sobbing the rest of the day, the rest of the month, probably. And then, watch it with my family, actually, in theaters on New Year’s. Probably have to put a mask on or something. I don’t know how that’s gonna work.”

When asked to sum up his Stranger Things journey in a few words, Schnapp said, “It’s been my whole life. It’s everything.”

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, ABC

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix