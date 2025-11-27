What To Know Stranger Things Season 5 unlocked a new twist for Will Byers in Volume 1.

We break down what that cliffhanger could mean for Volume 2.

Inside Will’s newly unlocked abilities.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things, Season 5, Volume 1, Episode 4, “Sorcerer.”]

It’s been clear from the beginning of Stranger Things that Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) would play a vital role in the show’s arc, and despite his disappearance in the first season, he’s been a monster detector for his friends and family in Hawkins since his stay in the Upside Down, and it seems he gained more than just an uncanny detection ability…

As viewers discover in Volume 1 of the show’s fifth and final season on Netflix, Will Byers is gifted with an ability to see through the eyes of Vecna and any of the monsters he’s controlling. When Vecna begins to send Demogorgons after the children of Hawkins, first kidnapping Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher), Will begins to have these visions that manifest in strong reactions.

When Holly is taken, Will wishes to help out and teams up with Robin (Maya Hawke) to test the theory that his visions are dependent upon proximity to Vecna and his monsters. This theory seemed to prove true, but was further expanded as Will began to grow into himself more and accept the things that make him unique, mainly inspired after seeing Robin and Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) share a kiss during a secret moment at Hawkins’ hospital.

With Robin’s words of encouragement, Will was able to dig deep and embrace his true self and the dormant powers within him to stop Vecna’s army of Demogorgons. Fans were clued into the bigger implications of Will’s disappearance when Netflix released Season 5’s opening minutes, offering a new perspective on the boy’s disappearance in 1983. It turned out that his connection with Vecna began long before the big bad first emerged onscreen in Season 4.

In the fourth episode, “Sorcerer,” these powers that Will had gained were used to his advantage after he faced Vecna for the first time since his disappearance in 1983. Triggered by the villain’s demeaning sentiment that he targets children because their minds are malleable and weak, and that Will had shown him what was possible so many years ago, it appeared that Vecna spoke too soon.

Will was emboldened to fight back, as he used mind control to stop and kill the Demogorgons who were about to tear Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Robin apart. The killings were reminiscent of Vecna’s limb-bending style, hinting at a worthy opponent for the evildoer in Volume 2 and the series finale.

Hopefully Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 will uncover even more about Will’s abilities; in the meantime, we’re reveling in the revelation. Let us know what you thought about Will’s power reveal in the comments below, and stay tuned for any updates about Season 5 in the weeks ahead.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 8/7c, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 8/7c, Netflix