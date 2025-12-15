‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Gets Chest Bumped Twice After Contestant’s $72,000 Win

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest was shocked and wanted to know what was happening as a contestant’s dad chest bumped him twice and winning $72,000.

Brad Vangeli, from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, played against Kia Golson, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Gwen Baldwin, from Acworth, Georgia, on Friday, December 12. Vangeli is a man who claps too loudly, which he and his brother inherited from their father.

Vangeli put $3,000 in his bank when he solved both Toss-Ups. He then took even more of a lead when he solved “Bumper Car Insurance” for the first puzzle, making his total $4,150.

He also solved the next puzzle — “Buying a One-Way Ticket” — which put $5,950 in his bank, along with a Wild Card. Vangeli left his game show opponents with no money when he solved the Prize Puzzle — “Take A Dip In The Blue Lagoon.” He won a trip to Iceland and put $22,940 in his bank.

Vangeli added $2,000 to his bank when he solved two of the three Triple Toss-Ups, giving him an extra $4,000. Golson, a newlywed and relationship coach, finally got some money when she solved the third one for $2,000.

Seacrest said, “This guy’s good at Wheel of Fortune” when Vangeli solved the final puzzle — “Year-End Sales Event” for $6,400. This gave him $32,890.

Baldwin, a lady who bought a farm with her husband, left with $1,000 after not solving any puzzles. Golson took home $2,000.

Vangeli brought his mom, dad, wife, and unborn child with him to the Bonus Round. His dad showed off his loud clap, which made Seacrest laugh.

Vangeli chose “Living Thing” for his category. He was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” and picked “C,H,P,O, and F” to round out his puzzle.

The puzzle then looked like “L_R_E FO_HO_N_.” Vangeli first guessed “Large Foxghorn,” but then realized it was a living thing and said “Large Foxhound,” with only two seconds left.

He took home $72,890 when he added $40,000 to his total. Vangeli’s family came over to hug him, then his dad turned to the host.

“Can I give you a chest bump really quick?” he asked.

“Yeah, “Seacrest said. When the dad did it, the host looked shocked and almost backed away from him. “What a physical family,” Seacrest said.

The man gave him another chest bump, and the host mouthe,d “What is happening?”