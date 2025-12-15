‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actress Rachael Carpani Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 45

What To Know Australian actress Rachael Carpani, best known for her role as Jodi Fountain in McLeod’s Daughters and appearances in NCIS: Los Angeles, has died unexpectedly at age 45.

Actress Rachael Carpani, who was best known for playing Jodi Fountain in the Australian drama McLeod’s Daughters and also had roles in NCIS: Los Angeles, The Glades, and the soap Home and Away, has died. She was 45.

The death was confirmed by Rachael’s sister, Georgia, on Monday (December 15), who shared a statement from their parents on Instagram, which revealed Rachael passed away “unexpectedly” after a long battle with a chronic illness.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December,” the statement read.

The post added that the funeral will be a private event, set to be held on Friday (December 19) with close family and friends. “The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements,” the statement concluded.

Born on August 24, 1980, in Sydney, Australia, Rachael rose to fame playing Jodi Fountain-McLeod on the hit Australian drama series McLeod’s Daughters, which aired from 2001 to 2009. Rachael appeared in 179 episodes, starring as a main cast member in the first seven seasons and a guest star in Season 8.

She also featured in several U.S. television series, including five episodes of the CBS drama Cane, a 2009 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, three episodes of the A&E crime drama The Glades, a 2014 episode of the CBS series Stalker, and took the lead role in the short-lived Lifetime police drama Against the Wall.

Her other credits include the TV movies Touched, If There Be Thorns, and Seeds of Yesterday. Last year, she appeared in the Australian soap Home and Away as Claudia Salini. Rachael had previously appeared as a different character in the long-running soap back in 2001.

On the big screen, Rachael was best known for starring alongside Liam Hemsworth and Melissa George in the 2009 psychological horror film Triangle. She also appeared in the 2020 sports drama The Way Back and the Australian comedy film The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.