Peter Hardy Dies While Snorkeling: ‘McLeod’s Daughters’ Star Was 66

Peter Hardy, the Australian actor best known for his role in the long-running drama series McLeod’s Daughters, has died. He was 66.

According to Deadline, Hardy died on Thursday, March 16, from drowning while on a snorkeling excursion at West Australia’s South Beach in Fremantle. Bystanders pulled him from the water unconscious at 10:40 AM local time and tried to revive him before paramedics arrived on the scene. But he could not be saved.

“I am devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning,” Hardy’s brother Michael wrote in a Facebook post. “This is the only means I have of contacting his wide group of loved ones and friends. Rest in peace my beloved little brother.”

Born on January 11, 1957, in Perth, Western Australia, Hardy started his career as a musician, playing the French horn in the CCGS Orchestra. He would later take his talents to the stage, performing on the show Revue – The Other Opening and An Officer and a Gentlemen.

His on-screen acting career began in 1986 in the film The Pursuit of Happiness, after which he went on to star in several more movies and TV series, including Neighbours and Sweat. He is most recognized for playing Phil Rakich in the Australian drama series McLeod’s Daughters, which aired on the Hallmark Channel internationally, and has been available on streaming services such as Hulu and Prime Video. He also played Detective Cooney in the crime drama film Chopper opposite Eric Bana.

Hardy also has a number of credits in musicals, including over 1500 performances as Bill Austin in the Australian cast of Mamma Mia! And he also starred alongside Hugh Jackman in The Boy from Oz during its Australian tour.

His most recent credit came in the TV mini-series The Engineering that Built the World.