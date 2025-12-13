‘Shameless’ Star Ethan Cutkosky Returning to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ as Psychopath Henry Mesner

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Ethan Cutkosky - Law Order SVU, Season 22 - Return Henry
NBC

The news of Ethan Cutkosky’s return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit should strike fear into the heart of any fan of the NBC procedural. The Shameless actor has played psychopathic murderer Henry Mesner in two SVU episodes so far, and his tally will soon be three.

Cutkosky announced his latest SVU appearance — an upcoming Season 27 installment — in an Instagram reel he and the Law & Order account jointly posted on Friday.

In the video, Cutkosky asks for a martini, and Mariska Hargitay — Captain Olivia Benson herself — reminds him that this is SVU.

“Can you make it a double?” Cutkosky responds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Law & Order (@nbclawandorder)

The actor first appeared on SVU in 2013, in the Season 14 episode “Born Psychopath.” That episode introduces Henry as a 10-year-old who had been tormenting classmates and abusing his sister. In the course of that hour, the young Henry slashes his mother with a knife, sets a fire that almost kills his sister, drowns his friend’s dog, takes a younger boy hostage, and shoots Det. Nick Amaro (Danny Pino).

Henry then spends the rest of his childhood in juvenile detention before returning as an 18-year-old in the Season 22 episode “Post-Graduate Psychopath.” After talking his way out of the juvie facility, Henry murders his father, stepmother, and half-brother, and he sexually assaults his psychiatrist’s daughter. And before Henry is put back in prison, he stabs ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and threatens both Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and her daughter.

At the end of that episode, Rollins visits Henry behind bars. “I’ve got something I wanna tell you,” she says. “When I told you that I didn’t want you to die, I lied. If you ever get out of here, if you go after Counselor Carisi or anyone in my family again, it will be your last day on earth. I’ll kill you myself.”

SVU recently brought Rollins back to Benson’s squad, so now that Henry is returning, too, that showdown seems almost assured.

Aside from his menacing SVU role, Cutkosky is best known for starring as Carl Gallagher on Shameless. He also guest-starred on The Conners in 2022, and he had a role in this year’s film Happy Gilmore 2.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit key art

Here Are Their Stories

Get absolutely everything about Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in your inbox!

NBC

Peacock

Series

1999–

TV14

Crime drama

Drama

Action

Thriller

Mystery

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ›

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ethan Cutkosky




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sam Reid in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 3
1
‘The Vampire Lestat’ Sets 2026 Premiere Window
Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Gina Bellman as Sophie, Christian Kane as Eliot, and Aldis Hodge as Hardison — 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3
2
‘Leverage: Redemption’ Canceled After 3 Seasons — What Would’ve Happened Next
Carrie Underwood
3
‘American Idol’s Carrie Underwood Shocks Fans With New Selfie
Keith Bynum
4
‘Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum Suffers Injury During Home Renovation
Scott Clifton - 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
5
Why ‘B&B’ Almost Killed off Scott Clifton’s Liam Spencer — And Then Didn’t