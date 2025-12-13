Selena Quintanilla’s Father Abraham Dead at 86

What To Know Abraham Quintanilla, father of late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla, has died at age 86.

Fans and followers expressed condolences and shared memories of Abraham, who managed Selena and her band, Selena y Los Dinos.

Abraham is survived by his wife Marcella and children Abraham Jr. and Suzette, and his family’s story has been depicted in both a film and a TV series about Selena’s life.

On Saturday, December 13, Abraham’s son, Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., took to Instagram to announce the sad news.

“It’s with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my Dad passed away today,” he captioned the update, alongside a photo of his father. He also included the song “Cien Años” by Pedro Infante. As of writing, a cause of death has not been shared.

In the comments, followers flooded Abraham Jr. with prayers and condolences. One Instagram follower wrote in Spanish, “Strong hug for the whole Quintanilla family and my prayers for Mr Quintanilla 😇 🙏 👼 🥺.”

Another follower shared, “My prayers are with you and family 🙏 ❤️,” as a third person commented, “Oh my gosh 😭🙏🏻❤️.”

Someone else echoed, “Oh wow @abquintanilla3, my condolences 😢😢😢 wasn’t ready to see this.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user wrote, “Sending you all loads of love. I have such warm memories of him, his sense of humor, his laughter. Big love. ❤️.”

Selena was widely regarded as the “Queen of Tejano Music” in the ’90s, with hits like “Dreaming of You,” “I Could Fall in Love,”Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “Como la Flor,” and more. Tragically, she was shot and killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, in 1995. She was only 23 when she died.

Abraham was married to Marcella Quintanilla, who survives. In addition to Selena and Abraham Jr., they shared a daughter, Suzette Quintanilla, who also survives.

Selena’s father managed her and her band, Selena y Los Dinos, in which he played the bass. Meanwhile, Suzette played drums, and Selena’s husband, Chris Pérez, played guitar.

In 1997, Jennifer Lopez starred in Selena, a film dramatization of her life. Christian Serratos portrayed the singer in a two-season TV show, Selena: The Series, which premiered in 2020. Additionally, a Netflix documentary film, Selena y Los Dinos, premiered in January 2025.