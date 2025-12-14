Daytime TV Performer of the Week: ‘Beyond the Gates’ Tamara Tunie’s Anita Dupree Dresses Bill Down With Grace & Class

We were recently reminded that Beyond the Gates getting the exquisite Tamara Tunie to play Anita Dupree was the big “get” of 2025 in soap operas.

Powerful matriarchs like Anita are the backbones of families on soap operas (and in real life, too). Anita was at Garland Memorial Hospital getting a checkup when she ran into her ex-son-in-law, Bill Hamilton (Timon Kyle Durrett). Given Bill’s treatment of Dani (Karla Mosley), Anita would have every right to rip into the man. And in the hands of a lesser actress, that’s probably what might have happened.

Tunie, already beloved by veteran soap fans for her turn as attorney Jessica Griffin on As the World Turns, captivated us as Anita took a different approach, one filled with strength, honesty, precision, and, yes, love.

After engaging in pleasant chitchat with Bill as to why she was at the hospital (regular checkups), Anita put her cards on the table: “When I look at you,” she began her assessment of Bill, “I see a man who had the world on a string, a beautiful brilliant wife, who adored him with blind devotion, two daughters who thought he strung the stars and the moon just for them, and in-laws, who welcomed him into a legacy that most men would kill for.”

Tunie played those lines with a knowing wistfulness, not anger. And it was clear that she felt that perhaps all was not lost between Dani and Bill, and that there may still be something salvageable between them. But first, she needed to give him what she thought was the full picture, and she didn’t let him off easily.

“And then, I look at the same man who took all that precious cargo and threw it overboard,” Anita continued, “And for what? A midlife crisis? Lust with a PYT [pretty young thing], young enough to be your daughter.”

Bill pointed out to his ex-mother-in-law that they’ve all moved on from that.

“Have we?” Anita knowingly pointed out. “I see the way you look at my daughter when you think no one is watching. That look tells a completely different story.”

Bill continued to downplay the painful past he created, but he acknowledged that he hadn’t been the best husband in the world.

“Understatement of the millennium,” Anita noted.

Bill tried to emphasize that he was a loving father, something that hasn’t been lost on Anita.

“That’s why we’re having this civilized conversation instead of me telling you where to go and drawing a map to show you how to get there,” she effortlessly shot back.

Bill pointed out to Anita that he didn’t know what a good father was until he had observed what a terrific dad, Vernon (Clifton Davis), his ex-father-in-law, was to his daughters, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) and Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla).

“Too bad he didn’t show you what a good husband looked like,” Anita quipped to Bill. (Ouch!)

Then, Anita proudly shared that Vernon had never made her question where he was laying his head at night.

That last line beautifully set up the story beat that has Vernon making a mysterious phone call to a mystery woman. Kudos to the BTG writers for not only giving Anita and Bill a poignant and powerful scene to play, but also for arousing our interest as to just who is Vernon speaking with? Stay tuned.

Brava to Tunie for being the matriarchal anchor of Beyond the Gates.

Beyond the Gates, weekdays, CBS