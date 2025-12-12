Peacock had a major hit with its new series All Her Fault, which is the streamer’s most-watched original series launch of all-time. The show, which stars Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning, was released on November 6 and hit 46 million hours watched in its first three weeks of availability, according to Variety.

All Her Fault was created as a limited series and is based off of the book by the same name by Andrea Mara. However, the fans tuning in are dying for more after a twisty eight episodes.

So, could All Her Fault return for Season 2? Scroll down for everything we know about the show’s future.

Will All Her Fault return for Season 2?

So far, a second season for the thriller series has not been confirmed. However, showrunner Megan Gallagher said she wasn’t opposed to the idea.

“I would be up for that, so we’ll see,” she told Collider. “For now, I have to give you the kind of stock answer and say that we’re excited for everybody to dive into Season 1.”

When TV Insider spoke to Michael Peña, who plays a detective on the show, he hadn’t heard about any future plans for the show. “I have no idea,” he admitted. “I would never be able to guess where Megan was going when I was reading [Season 1], let alone guess what she’s cooking.”

When does All Her Fault Season 2 premiere?

There won’t be a premiere date until we have an official renewal. If the series does get a greenlight, though, it will take quite a bit of time to put together a script and begin production, so don’t expect another installment until at least 2027, should the show return.

Who will be in the All Her Fault Season 2 cast?

If the show returns, Snook and Fanning would likely return as Marissa Irvine and Jenny Kaminski. Other characters who survived the first season and whose stories could be furthered include Peña’s Detective Alcaras, Abby Elliott‘s Lia Irvine, and Daniel Monks‘ Brian Irvine.

However, there are several characters who did not survive the first season. Marissa’s husband, Peter (Jake Lacy), and her best friend/colleague Colin (Jay Ellis) were both killed, along with Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis), the nanny who kidnapped Marissa and Peter’s son. These characters could return in flashbacks, which were an integral part of the first season.

The series could also take an anthology approach, which would mean a completely new cast in a second season.

What will happen in All Her Fault Season 2?

Unlike the first eight episodes, there will be no source material to build from if the show returns for Season 2, but there are possible ways to continue the story that’s already been told.

Season 1 ended with Alcaras letting Marissa get away with killing Peter because she learned about the horrible things he had done (which included switching their dead child out with Carrie’s living baby during a car accident four years earlier). These decisions could come back to haunt Marissa and Alcaras in a potential second season.

We also saw that Jenny knew about what Marissa orchestrated and that the ladies’ friendship continued after the events of what happened. Perhaps a possible Season 2 could dive more into Jenny and her husband, Richie’s (Thomas Cocquerel) strained relationship, which was lightly explored in the episodes we’ve already seen. Maybe this time it’s Jenny who needs Marissa’s support as new secrets come to light.

Of course, this is all just speculation, and there will be no details about a Season 2 plot until there’s actually a renewal.

All Her Fault, Streaming Now, Peacock