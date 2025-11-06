[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from All Her Fault.]

All Her Fault began as the mystery of who kidnapped Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) and Peter Irvine’s (Jake Lacy) son, Milo Irvine (Duke McCloud), but turned into a sick and twisted story that evolved into something much stranger. From family secrets to multiple deaths and a reason behind the kidnapping you’d never expect, the show rolled out one wild reveal after the next.

All Her Fault is based on the book of the same name by Andrea Mara, but the show strayed from the source material quite a bit. While the premise and versions of the events that took place remained the same, the show added an even darker layer of twists.

Scroll down for answers to all of the big questions that arose in the show.

Who kidnapped Milo and why?

Milo was kidnapped by Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis), the nanny of his classmate, Jacob (Tayden Jax Ryan). Carrie was revealed as the kidnapper early on, but her motive stemmed from something more sinister than imaginable.

Marissa set up a playdate for Milo with Jacob’s mom, Jenny (Dakota Fanning), only to arrive at the address she provided for pick up to find out that Milo wasn’t there. It wasn’t Jenny’s home at all.

A teacher confirmed that Carrie was the one to pick Milo up from school on the day in question. Marissa and Jenny put the pieces together that Milo’s nanny, Ana (Kartiah Vergara), knew Carrie, and that they had been spending time together with the boys, which is why Milo looked to Carrie as a trusted figure to take him home.

It was eventually revealed that Carrie was actually a woman named Josephine Murphy who thought she had lost her baby in a car accident five years earlier. The other car involved in that crash was Marissa and Peter’s. Like Josephine, the Irvines were on the way home from the hospital with their own newborn son, Milo. Peter was the only person conscious after the crash, and when he realized his baby hadn’t survived, but the baby in the other car had, he switched them.

Josephine ended up crossing paths with the Irvines nearly five years later when she was accompanying her bookie dad, Rob Murphy (Erroll Shand), on a visit to someone who owed him money. That person was Colin (Jay Ellis), Marissa’s colleague and longtime friend who had a gambling addiction. Colin was on vacation with the Irvine family when Rob paid him a visit, and while the seedy dealings were going down, Josephine wandered the property and came across Milo.

She started putting two and two together after Milo told her that certain words “taste like food in his mouth” and that he sees days of the week as colors (this is later revealed to be a genetic neurodivergent condition called synesthesia). Josephine could relate, as she had the same sensory condition.

At that point, she committed to turning herself into Carrie, and purposely integrated herself into the Irvine’s life by getting the job as a nanny for another student at Milo’s school and befriending Ana. Josephine/Carrie wanted her baby back, and she was willing to go to great lengths to make sure that happened.

Who killed Carrie?

After Milo was returned to his family (more on how that happened below), Carrie came to the Irvine’s house with a gun and begged Marissa to protect Milo from Peter. As she was about to launch into the whole story about what Peter did, he charged at her, shooting and killing her with the gun, even though she insisted that she wasn’t coming to the home to physically hurt anyone.

Marissa was, understandably, hysterical and Peter ended up confessing, but convinced her not to go to the police, assuring her that they would take Milo away if they knew what really happened.

The police eventually ruled that Carrie/Josephine was killed in self defense, as Marissa opted not to tell them what she knew.

Who killed Peter?

Even after all of Peter’s secrets came out, he was able to convince Marissa to stay with him. It turned out, though, that she was plotting her own ending for her husband (with help from Jenny).

Peter was deathly allergic to soy, and Marissa was the one to stay on top of the allergy for him. That included replacing his expired EpiPens. Marissa made sure the EpiPen in Peter’s jacket was expired and the emergency kit in his car went missing, then kissed him on the lips after eating food that contained soy, which ultimately killed him. Peter’s sister, Lia (Abby Elliott), who had her own reasons for wanting Peter dead (more below), assured police that she never saw Marissa read the food labels, which led to a ruling that Peter accidentally consumed the soy.

Even though Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) figured out what must have really happened and approached Marissa with his suspicions, he also realized what a bad man Peter was and told her he felt “fine” knowing the case of Peter’s death was closed in the manner it was.

Who killed Colin?

Colin was another victim of All Her Fault. He was accidentally shot by Carrie after he tried to disarm her when she showed up at the Irvine house with a gun.

Before he died, it was revealed that Colin had been secretly dating Lia. At Colin’s funeral, Peter told his sister that her and Colin’s relationship “started this whole spiral,” which left her incredulous and was the reason she didn’t care to help police figure out if Marissa was to blame.

The demise of Peter’s relationship with Lia, as well as with their brother Brian (Daniel Monks), played out over the course of the show. For years, Lia thought she was the reason that Brian didn’t have full working function of his legs, stemming from an accident that took place when they were kids. However, it was eventually revealed that Peter was the cause of the accident that left Brian disabled. He also lied to Brian and told him he wasn’t a candidate for spinal surgery, when a doctor had previously confirmed that he was, indeed, a candidate for the procedure.

Peter’s desire to be needed by everyone in his life, particularly his siblings, led him to tell unthinkable lies, which were ultimately exposed. Needless to say, like Marissa, Lia had her own reasons for no longer wanting Peter in her life.

Who killed Rob Murphy?

Amid her plans to escape with Milo, Carrie called in her dad, Rob, for help with securing a fake passport for the child. He then became part of the scheme and was killed because of it.

Carrie left Milo with her dad in his hotel room while she went to get a cake for the boy’s birthday. Rob had called Peter with a ransom demand, and Peter arrived at the hotel room with the money, but shot and killed Rob before handing it over (Milo was hiding in the bathroom when this happened). Without Milo finding out his identity, Peter put his son in the trunk of the car and left him where he knew police would find him.

It turned out that Rob had been recording this entire confrontation on his phone, which Carrie had on her when she went to the Irvine’s house. Marissa recovered the phone after Carrie’s death and listened to the recording, which added to the list of sinister things her husband had done that she was now privy to.

Who killed Kyle Smith?

Kyle Smith was Josephine’s boyfriend and Milo’s biological father. Shortly before Josephine gave birth, he was arrested on drug charges and put behind bars. He got out of prison right around the time that Josephine became Carrie and put her plan into place.

Although he was skeptical at first and didn’t want to take Milo away from the parents who raised him, Kyle eventually agreed to help Carrie with the kidnapping. He became a person of interest in the case after meeting up with Carrie at the Chicago Marathon. Facial recognition software helped officials locate photos of Carrie at the crowded event, including one that showed Kyle’s face, which was then plastered on the news.

At this point, Rob was involved in the kidnapping scheme, and he was furious that Kyle had seemingly given them away. Carrie, Milo, and Kyle were staying in a rental house at the time, but had to clear out to make their next moves. Rob sent Carrie and Milo off first, then shot and killed Kyle (although he told his daughter that Kyle “must have just bolted”).

All Her Fault, Full Series, Streaming Now, Peacock