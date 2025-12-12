‘Line of Duty’ Star Martin Compston Says Season 7 Will Answer Unresolved Questions

What To Know Martin Compston has confirmed that Line of Duty Season 7 will address some unresolved questions from previous seasons, though details remain tightly under wraps.

The new season, set to film in Belfast in Spring 2026, will reunite Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar as part of a new police division investigating their most sensitive case yet.

Season 7 will introduce new characters, including Det Insp Dominic Gough, whose case may serve as a distraction from a larger threat.

The cast and crew of Line of Duty are keeping tight-lipped about what to expect in the highly anticipated seventh season, but star Martin Compston has hinted at forthcoming answers to at least some unresolved questions from previous seasons.

The BBC confirmed the hit police procedural’s return on November 18, with series creator Jed Mercurio announcing the six-part season will begin filming in Belfast in Spring 2026. The show last aired in 2021, wrapping up the long-running “H” story arc; at the time, it was said there were no plans for further seasons.

Now, Compston’s Steve Arnott will return alongside Vicky McClure as Kate Fleming and Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings as part of the Inspectorate of Police Standards, a new division formed after the disbanding of the Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12).

“Everything is so under wraps,” Compston told the RadioTimes.com as the show prepares to begin filming early next year. “There’s a new, strong storyline with new characters,” he added before teasing, “And then… there will be things getting answered from other series.”

According to the official synopsis, the trio of detectives will be working on “their most sensitive case so far” in Season 7, which will introduce a new character, Det Insp Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer celebrated for his success in tackling organized crime, who is accused of abusing his position to act as a sexual predator.

The show also teased that the case against Gough could be an intentional distraction from an even bigger threat operating in the shadows.

Compston didn’t go into further detail on what those unresolved questions may be. In Season 6, the show tied up its “H” mystery by revealing that the bumbling Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) was “The Fourth Man”, the last senior-ranking member of a group of corrupt police officers working with an Organized Crime gang.

However, there are still other lingering questions, such as the details behind the murders of Marcus Thurwell (James Nesbitt) and his wife and whether Chief Constable Philip Osborne (Owen Teale) had any involvement in the group of corrupt officers.

Line of Duty, Season 7, TBA, BritBox