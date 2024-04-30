‘Line Of Duty’ & ‘Outlander’ Actor Brian McCardie Dies at 59

Scottish actor Brian McCardie, best known for playing crime boss Tommy Hunter in the British police procedural drama Line of Duty, has died. He was 59.

McCardie’s passing was revealed by his sister, Sarah, also an actor, who shared the news on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many,” Sarah’s statement read. “Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April.”

The statement continued, “A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time.”

Born on January 22, 1965, in Glasgow, Scotland, McCardie began his on-screen career in 1990, appearing in the television film Forget About Me before landing the role of PC Ronnie Barker in Waterfront Beat between 1990 and 1991.

He is most recognized for portraying crime boss Tommy Hunter in Line of Duty, an important and memorable role despite only featuring in three episodes of the popular police drama. He also starred in the British prison drama Time alongside Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

He also appeared in Outlander as Sir Marcus MacRannoch, and had recently joined the cast of its spinoff Blood of My Blood.

McCardie was in the Ancient Rome-set drama Domina and the crime series Giri/Haji. Most recently, he appeared in the 2023 British crime drama The Long Shadow and the 2024 thriller film Damaged, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel.

In addition to TV and film work, McCardie performed readings of his own poems at various venues around Ireland and also penned the one man play Connolly, which he performed at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

“We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian’s sudden death,” McCardie’s agents, United Agents, said in a statement, per Deadline. “He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.”