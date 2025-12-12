Is John McCook Retiring From ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’? Here’s What He Says

What To Know John McCook, who has played Eric Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful for nearly 40 years, addressed rumors about his departure after his character’s on-screen retirement party.

In a recent interview, the 81-year-old actor expressed his love for the role, which he first took on in 1987.

Fans responded on social media, praising McCook for what he means to the long-running soap opera.

John McCook has portrayed Forrester family patriarch Eric Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful for almost 40 years, but speculation about his future on the show picked up this week after his character was thrown a surprise retirement party on the December 8 episode.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner addressed those rumors on the latest on-set interview for CBS’ Soapy podcast, assuring fans he has no intention of leaving the long-running soap opera any time soon, if ever!

“I just love being there,” McCook said when asked what motivates him to keep playing his role. And as for those rumors of his potential exit, the beloved actor promised, “I am not going to leave, I have no reason to leave.”

The 81-year-old actor has been with The Bold and the Beautiful since its debut in March 1987, playing the famed fashion designer, Eric Forrester, the man behind the Los Angeles-based fashion house, Forrester Creations. Despite 38 years in the role, McCook revealed he still enjoys coming to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs)

“When you get to be my age, and you’re an actor, and you’re still working, why would I walk away, right? I mean, really?” he explained.

Even though McCook has no current plans to leave, he was asked how he thinks his eventual exit will play out. However, even then, the Young and the Restless alum was reluctant to say he’d ever voluntarily leave, suggesting they’ll have to cart his corpse off the set.

“I figured that I’m never going to retire or quit,” he stated. “I will just sit here one day, and they’re going to call Laurette [his wife], and say, ‘He’s dead, come get him.'”

Fans flooded the Instagram comments with praise for McCook, many sharing their happiness that he intends to stay with the soap forever.

“Amazing great actor. You did amazing on these last couple episodes. The show would not be the same without you,” wrote one commenter.

“You are great actor and I am happy you are still staying on B&B as long as you can,” said another.

Another added, “You are the heart and soul of B&B. We have been watching the show from the very beginning and I don’t want to imagine the show without ERIC Forrester. Please don’t retire EVER.”

“What a nice man. He’s feels like a friend not an actor. Happy he’s not retiring,” wrote one fan.

“Oh good!!! I am so happy to hear that you’re not going anywhere!! You are such an amazing actor & we all love you!! YEAY!!! This just made my day!” added another.

“You are the best my dear pls don’t leave!” said one user.