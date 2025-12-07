In what we can only assume are the best intentions in the world, many of Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) family members on The Bold and the Beautiful have taken it upon themselves to push the family patriarch, and founder of Forrester Creations, the company that’s afforded them all cushy lifestyles, into a retirement that Eric feels is, to say the least, premature!

Eric’s family began dropping hints throughout the week, culminating in a surprise retirement party on Friday. McCook got to run a gamut of emotions leading up to and including Friday’s episode as Eric came to realize what his family had in mind.

Mid-week, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) mentioned that he didn’t know that his father (Eric) was coming to the office when he dropped by Forrester Creations. “Yeah, I don’t have an invitation, you’re right,” said Eric, adding with a touch of faux outrage. “Although, I shouldn’t need one, coming to this company I founded. My name is on the front of the building, need I remind you?”

Eric quipped to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he felt about as welcome at Forrester as interloper Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was. The patriarch asked to have a private word with his son. Ridge tried to dismiss his father, asking if it could wait. “No, no, it can’t,” Eric pointedly responded.

“I don’t enjoy feeling like a guest in my own building,” Eric told Ridge, as his intensity grew. He appreciated that Ridge had a lot on his plate, but Eric offered to help make this son’s load a bit lighter. He wanted to come back to Forrester not as a figurehead, but as a co-designer. In turn, Ridge asked his dad to take on more of an ambassador role with the company, lessening his daily contributions to the House of Forrester.

Ridge suggested to his dad that he could go up on stage and talk to the buyers instead of doing the actual designing. (Gee, Ridge is that before or after Eric has his afternoon nap and bowl of oatmeal?)

Alone in his office (yes, many consider the executive suite to still be Eric’s office), the patriarch reflected on the passage of time. “The company I founded, time for me to leave?” Eric said in a voiceover. “I don’t want to leave.”

He looked through his desk drawer, finding a framed photograph of himself and his late wife, Stephanie (Susan Flannery), with whom he founded and created Forrester Creations. The fact that she’s been gone for over a decade wasn’t lost on Eric, as evidenced by McCook’s subtle performance. Being reminded of his life with Stephanie was an indicator of just how much time has gone by.

Eric sat at his desk, silently pondering what his next move would be. By week’s end, he returned to sketching designs, something that gave him renewed vigor. Support from his loyal wife, Donna (Jennifer Gareis), only reinforced his belief (no pun intended, IYKYK) that he still has something to contribute.

Then, Eric was sandbagged by his family and colleagues — Ridge, Brooke, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Finn (Tanner Novlan), and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) — with a surprise retirement party, complete with banner, in his very own office. Upon seeing the retirement sign, Carter observed that Eric was speechless. That didn’t last long.

Off Ridge’s remark that Eric needed to rest, Eric had more anger in his voice than earlier in the week when this topic was being danced around. “Oh, to rest? You mean, like, permanently. Like six feet under?” Eric responded.

“The one thing I want to do more than anything else is design,” Eric barked. “Because that’s all I care about and that’s what I’m going to be doing until the day I die. Stephanie and I founded this company and we built this company from the ground up, right to where you’re all standing right now. You said it. You’re right. This is my legacy, and because it’s my legacy I get to decide, and I decide not to do this. I don’t accept this. I’m not doing this, Ridge.”

Despite this firm stance, Ridge insisted that his father would be retiring. The camera held on Eric’s reaction and defiance. Talk about a Friday tag!

B&B has thrown some especially challenging storylines McCook’s way in the last few years — erectile dysfunction and a life-threatening illness. Now, he’s been tasked with playing Eric being discarded by his ungrateful heirs. (OK, that may be a smidge harsh, but try telling Eric that this is all well-intentioned!)

The actor has risen to the challenge each and every time, winning a Daytime Emmy (and receiving multiple nominations) in the process. Bravo to McCook for delivering a powerhouse performance. Our money’s on Eric staying around as long as he wants!

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS