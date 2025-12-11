Jenny Marrs Shares What Parts of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Fans Don’t See on HGTV

What To Know Jenny Marrs shared a surprising behind-the-scenes fact about HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous is made.

Jenny also revealed whether she and her husband, Dave Marrs, fully renovate a client’s house that’s shown on TV.

Jenny replied to a fan asking whether homeowners get to keep the furniture used to stage the houses on the show.

According to Jenny Marrs, there is a ton of Fixer to Fabulous content that never makes it to an episode’s final cut.

Jenny shared some surprising facts about how she and her husband, Dave Marrs, film their HGTV series in a Friday, December 5, Instagram post. “Fun fact time! Did you know we film 60 hours of footage for each 43 minute episode of Fixer to Fabulous?” she revealed. “This means that there is a LOT of footage (59 hours worth 🤯) that you don’t see!”

As a result of having to cut down the footage to fit a one-hour show format, Jenny and Dave “aren’t always able to reveal every space in the home on camera (extra bathrooms, bedrooms, offices, etc),” she said.

However, Jenny assured fans that she and Dave still work on a client’s entire house, even the parts not shown on TV. “For example, the Ketners home has a fully renovated full bathroom for the kids, pantry and laundry room – these spaces just didn’t make the edit. 🤍,” she explained.

Fans appreciated Jenny sharing behind-the-scenes facts about the show. “I wanna see everything lol,” one user quipped in the post’s comments, while another added, “I luv always getting a glimpse of behind the scenes:)❤️😍😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

“That’s a lot of hours and work. You both are awesome,” someone else wrote. “I think HGTV should in the off season put together each episode of the hours not shown and put y’all back on tv. I’m not sure about anyone else but I love to continue watching all your shows.”

A different user commented, “I vote to extend the show to 2 hours! We want to see all the hard work y’all put in. 😍.” Another person posted, “Oh! It would be cool to see other rooms.”

In the comments, Jenny replied to a fan who asked whether the staged furniture shown at the end of a renovation is set dressing or if the clients get to keep it. “They keep everything Dave makes and things like the hutch in the kitchen,” Jenny revealed.

She continued, “The sofa, for example, is offered to them at a discount if they want to purchase it. We work with a local furniture store and I choose the pieces that work in the house now that it’s been reconfigured. But they don’t have to buy anything or they can buy it and keep it exactly as it is when we finish. It’s up to them!”

Fixer to Fabulous returned for Season 7 earlier this month. Ahead of the new episodes, Jenny and Dave opened up to TV Insider about how they keep the show fresh after six years on TV.

“We get to work with so many different families and they have different wants and different needs and different homes, different style homes, so I really think just the nature of the fact that they’re so unique and different really does keep it fresh,” Jenny shared. “None of these houses are like anything we’ve done before. Or even if the house is, the family isn’t, and their needs are different. I think if we weren’t designing a home for a family, if it was just a home that has to be neutral, then it would be repetitive. But we really do try to make each home very specific to who lives there.”

Dave, for his part, added that he and Jenny “don’t get to see any of these episodes before anyone else does,” and that they “really” look forward to seeing the end product.

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV