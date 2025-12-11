‘The Sopranos’ Fans Debate Saddest Moment of the Series

Amanda Bell
Comments
THE SOPRANOS, James Gandolfini, Robert Iler, 'The Second Coming', (Season 6, episode 84, aired May 20, 2007), 1999-2007, photo: © HBO / courtesy Everett Collection
HBO / Everett Collection

What To Know

  • Fans of The Sopranos shared their picks for the most devastating scenes of the series.
  • Moments included character deaths, emotional breakdowns, and more.

The Sopranos was best known as a gritty mob drama featuring inimitable performances, shocking character betrayals, gobs of violence, intensely trippy dream sequences, and quotable one-liners out the wazoo. As brutal and merciless as most of the characters were, though, there were also some truly sad moments.

Fans of the decorated HBO crime drama have been debating which moment from its six seasons was the most gutwrenching of them all over on the Reddit fan page, and there are a lot of quality contenders on the list. Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) might’ve considered “remember when” to be “the lowest form of conversation,” but that’s certainly not the case here.

The discussion kicked off when a fan started a thread claiming that “the only sad scene” was the one in Season 16 Episode 19 (“The Second Coming”) when a very depressed A.J. (Robert Iler) tried to die by suicide in the family’s pool, but changed his mind and struggled to stay above water. Tony got home just in time to save him. The poster contended it was “the only scene in the show that almost made me cry.”

From there, other Redditors began sharing their picks for the most gutting scene of The Sopranos.

Though nearly everyone in the series had committed vile acts, their final fates were still tragic to some fans. “Tony visiting Junior [Dominic Chianese] in the mental home was also incredibly sad,” one fan noted, adding, “Johnny Sack [Vincent Curatola] dying of cancer was sad too.”

Another fan pointed to the moment after Carmella (Edie Falco) learned from Irina (Oksana Lada) that Tony had slept with her one-legged cousin Svetlana (Alla Kliouka) and melted down about it. “When Carmella crashes out on Tony. I don’t care for Carmella much, but the acting by Edie Falco made me feel for her in that moment. It was gut-wrenching and raw. Just phenomenal acting!” the fan wrote of the scene.

Why 'Sopranos' Creator Had Real Doubts About Casting James Gandolfini
Related

Why 'Sopranos' Creator Had Real Doubts About Casting James Gandolfini

Like Tony himself, at least one fan was more devastated by what happened to a certain animal friend than any of the two-legged folks, as one fan picked, “Pie-O-My being killed” as the most sobworthy scene of all.

Yet another moment that got a mention on the thread was a subtler one: “Don’t you love me?” That quote is from the moment in Season 5 Episode 3 when Tony confronts Junior about his aggressions towards him and says that tender line through tears, revealing his true vulnerability when it comes to his uncle.

What do you think is the saddest moment of all in The Sopranos? Hit the comments and let us know below!

The Sopranos, HBO Max

The Sopranos key art
James Gandolfini

James Gandolfini

Lorraine Bracco

Lorraine Bracco

Edie Falco

Edie Falco

Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli

Dominic Chianese

Dominic Chianese

Tony Sirico

Tony Sirico

Steven Van Zandt

Steven Van Zandt

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Robert Iler

Robert Iler

Jerry Adler

Jerry Adler

John Ventimiglia

John Ventimiglia

Katherine Narducci

Katherine Narducci

Steven R. Schirripa

Steven R. Schirripa

Aida Turturro

Aida Turturro

Drea de Matteo

Drea de Matteo

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi

Joe Pantoliano

Joe Pantoliano

Nancy Marchand

Nancy Marchand

Vincent Pastore

Vincent Pastore

David Proval

David Proval

Federico Castelluccio

Federico Castelluccio

Vincent Curatola

Vincent Curatola

Full Cast & Crew

HBO

Series

1999–2007

TVMA

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Sopranos ›

The Sopranos




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Amazing Race Season 38 finalists
1
‘The Amazing Race’ Finale Recap: Who Won Season 38?
Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight on Season 23, Episode 8, of CBS' 'NCIS,' December 9, 2025.
2
‘NCIS’ Tribute to Thomas Buckley Explained
3
’99 to Beat’ Winner Shares How He Almost Missed Audition Call & Kept Win a Secret From His Wife
Survivor 49 Episode 12
4
Jeff Probst Reacts to ‘Advantage-Geddon’ in ‘Survivor’ Tribal Council
Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins'
5
‘NCIS: Origins’ Bosses Reveal Mark Harmon’s Question After Key Gibbs Voiceover