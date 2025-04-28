The late James Gandolfini made Tony Soprano one of the most iconic characters in television history, but he almost missed out on the role due to a specific concern from the show’s creator, David Chase.

In Jason Bailey’s new biography about the beloved actor, Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend, an excerpt of which was published by Vulture, the author and historian shares details of The Sopranos casting process, which includes a story from Nancy Sanders, one of Gandolfini’s managers.

After reading the script for the HBO pilot, Sanders recalled, “I went, ‘Oh my God, I think I have Tony Soprano.'” She then called Chase, who told her, “He sounds familiar. I’m totally into having this conversation with you, but I may not remember it. Call me tomorrow morning and send me the VHS.”

Sanders sent Gandolfini’s tape to Chase, and he called her back the next morning with one particular worry. “All right, here’s the deal,” he told her. “I think he’s brilliant. I have one concern, and that is, Is he threatening enough?”

Remembering the conversation, Sanders said she was surprised by the feedback and told Chase, “David, if your only concern is ‘is he threatening enough?’… If you said to me, ‘He’s a little chubby,’ or ‘He’s losing his hair,’ I could understand. But he’s threatening enough. This is your guy.”

As for Gandolfini, Bailey’s book notes how the multi-time Emmy winner also thought he’d be perfect for the role, though he had doubts he’d ever be cast for the show. “I think my exact words were, ‘I could kick this guy right in the ass, but I’ll never get cast,’” Gandolfini said. “‘They’ll hire some f****** pretty boy.’ I thought they’d hire, you know, one of these Irish-looking guys who are all over TV now.”

After agreeing to audition, Gandolfini read for the role and eventually convinced Chase he was the man for the job. “When he finally settled down and really did a reading, it was just obvious,” Chase said, per Bailey’s book. “There was just not any question about it. He was the guy.”

Gandolfini went on to land the defining role of his career, playing mob boss Tony Soprano across all six seasons of the hit HBO drama. The part earned him three Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama.