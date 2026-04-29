‘Wheel of Fortune’ Controversy: Did Contestant Beat Buzzer to Win $61,000?

Did she get it? Wheel of Fortune fans are unsure if a contestant actually solved the Bonus Round puzzle in time. The judges ruled that she did and she won almost $61,000.

Brad Baca, from Atlanta, Texas, returned for his second game on April 28. He won $78,999 during his first game after a super-fast Bonus Puzzle solve. He is part of the Spring Forward champions tournament, where the winner keeps coming back as long as they keep winning.

For his second game, Baca, a high school assistant principal and former football coach, played against Lynette Farmer, from Barrington, Illinois, and Benson Christie, from Hamilton, New Jersey. Farmer, who her friend call a “human ChatGPT,” solved the first toss-up. Baca then solved the second one.

Baca had obtained the Wild Card in the first round and solved most of the puzzle. He then landed on Bankrupt, so the turn moved to Farmer, who also landed on Bankrupt. Christie, a man who proposed to his now-wife in an escape room, solved “Renewing My Subscription” for $3,600.

Farmer solved the “Zilch” crossword puzzle — “Zero, Nothing, None, Nada.” She picked up a wedge for a trip to Montenegro and put $12,273 in her bank.

After only guessing a few letters, Baca solved “Using Your Imagination.” He won a trip to Norway, giving him a total of $12,099.

All three game show contestants solved a Triple Toss-up each. Only $200 separated Baca and Farmer from the win.

Farmer solved “Moonlight At Midnight,” giving her a total of $20.873. Baca had $14,099. He had a two-day total of $93,098. Christie went home with $5,600.

Farmer chose “Thing” for her Bonus Round category. She brought her husband, Paul, and their twins, Sophie and Will, with her.

Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” She chose “M,G,P, and O.” The puzzle then looked like “_N_EL_E_ _ _LE MO_E.”

As the clock counted down, she said, “Something Move,” “Analog Mode,” and then “Unbelievable Move.” As Farmer finished talking the buzzer went off.

Host Ryan Seacrest confirmed, “You got it! You did it! You got it! Just in time!” The place erupted in cheers.

“Right in the nick of time!” the shot said.

“Did you ask the judges?” Paul asked.

“I had to check. The clock was running out. I heard the buzzer, and you got it in time,” Seacrest confirmed.

Farmer added $40,000to her total, giving her $60.873. She will return on Wednesday for game two.

“Awesome bonus round solve,” a Reddit fan said.

“I was impressed. She had a lot of letters revealed. And, of course, is an unbelievable move a thing?” another replied.

“Did she actually get it?” one fan asked.

“Just in time, it seems,” a Reddit user replied.

“Un … believable move. I don’t know if they should have given her it with that big of a pause,” another replied.

“I was surprised they did!” one last fan said.

Do you think she got it in time? Let us know in the comments.