Vanna White’s ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Comment Sparks Reaction From Author

What To Know Director Paul Feig announced on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune that his next project is a film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s thriller novel The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, set for release on December 19.

Cohost Vanna White expressed her enthusiasm for the book series during the show, prompting a grateful reaction from author Freida McFadden on Instagram.

Feig confirmed that the movie will cover only the first book in McFadden’s series, with no current plans to adapt the sequels or novella.

Authors are fangirls too! Popular thriller author Freida McFadden reacted to Vanna White shouting out one of her books on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Director Paul Feig appeared on the game show on October 24 alongside Alex Borstein and Michael Zegen. Feig took home $54,400 for his chosen charity between two games.

Host Ryan Seacrest talked to him about his successful movies and what he has coming up next. “You think about Bridesmaids, Spy, and The Heat. You are the go-to comedy director. What comedy is next for you?” he asked the director.

“My next comedy is not a comedy at all. It’s actually called The Housemaid,” Feig replied. The Housemaid is a 2022 novel by McFadden that is part of a series. Starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, the movie is set to be released in theaters on December 19. Feig’s movie will only cover the events of the first book. There is no word on whether the other two books or the novella will be turned into movies.

Aside from Seyfried and Sweeney, The Housemaid also stars Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins.

Cohost Vanna White interrupted Feig’s conversation to say how much she loves the series. “Oh, oh! One of my favorite books. Loved it!” she said. “Can’t wait to see it.”

“Thank you, Vanna,” Feig replied. “Freida McFadden, the writer, is great. It’s a thriller with lots of twists and turns, but it’s a fun thriller, I will say.”

On November 22, McFadden posted her reaction to the moment on her Instagram. “Paul Feig on Wheel of Fortune! And the great Vanna White said she loved The Housemaid!!!! Somebody pinch me…” she wrote.

“So honored that you entrusted me with directing your amazing novel. Thank you, Freida. I think we did you proud!” Feig commented on her post.