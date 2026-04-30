‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Crack Up at Ryan Seacrest’s Dancing Skills

Ryan Seacrest might be good at a lot of things, but dancing isn’t one of them. He, along with his Wheel of Fortune co-workers — Vanna White and Maggie Sajak— tried to imitate what they thought ringtones sounded like.

“You’ll never guess what Ryan does for the third one…,” the Instagram post was captioned on April 29.

“If alarms could dance, this is how they would dance,” the WOF hosts said at the beginning of the video.

The first one that played was “By The Bayside.” It sounded like an older jazz/reggae tune. Both White and Seacrest moved their arms up and down with their hands in fists.

However, Ryan Seacrest took it to another level. He bent in half and moved in a circle, keeping his hands in fists. Sajak swayed back and forth and moved her head from side to side.

The second was “Piano Riff.” It almost sounded like the music to “Bad to the Bone” and was just someone banging on piano keys. White moved her arms to the music by putting them up and down at her sides.

Sajak put her foot in front of her and pretended to play a piano. Seacrest put his hands in the air and twirled his body around, completely different from the tune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

The next one was “Blues,” which sounded like lighter piano keys. Ryan Seacrest went full monster and kicked his feet up as he hopped around the stage. He put his hands above his head and wiggled his fingers. White imitated a piano while Sajak did a ballerina twirl.

“Circuit” was the next one. It sounded whimsical. Seacrest put his arms out to the side and scooted closer to the camera, almost putting a whammy on it. Both White and Sajak fluttered their hands up and down in the background.

For “Slow Rise,” which sounded like a lullaby, Seacrest pretended to fall asleep. Sajak flowed from side to side, moving her arms in almost a hula motion, and then did ballet moves. White did the same with her arms, but stayed in place.

Fans couldn’t stop laughing at the hosts, but especially Seacrest. “Someone needs to teach Ryan how to dance lol,” one said.

“So funny to watch! Everyone has their own dance,” a fan commented.

“Vanna and Maggie – you need to teach Ryan some moves. But it may be too late lol,” a third added.

Many other commented “Ryan” with laughing emojis. Some fans told them they “did a good job.”

“So silly! I love it,” a fan wrote.

“Lmfao. Is Ryan ok? I can’t breathe,” a fan cracked up.

“I can’t stop laughing about this,” one last fan said.

Who do you think had the best dance moves? Let us know in the comments.