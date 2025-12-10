‘Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage to Guest on ‘Ghosts’ — As Himself

What To Know Young Sheldon‘s Iain Armitage will guest star in an upcoming episode of Ghosts.

The actor will reunite with former costar Danielle Pinnock by appearing in the comedy.

This marks Armitage’s first return to the network since Young Sheldon wrapped in 2024.

Young Sheldon is heading to Woodstone as star Iain Armitage returns to CBS Thursdays for a guest-starring role as himself on the network’s other comedy, Ghosts.

The actor will reportedly play a “heightened version of himself” in his appearance, according to Variety. So, while Armitage may not be stepping back into his role as Sheldon Cooper, it is a promise to fans that he’ll be back on their TV screens on the network that made him a star.

Filming for the episode in which Armitage will feature is set to air on April 16, 2026, meaning there will be a bit of a wait, but surely one worthy of fans’ time, whether you’re tuning in as a Ghosts viewer or a Young Sheldon enjoyer. This guest role also reunites Armitage with one of his former colleagues as Danielle Pinnock, who currently portrays jazz singing spirit Alberta, portrayed the character Evelyn Ingram on Young Sheldon.

Along with playing a heightened version of himself, the announcement also teases that Armitage’s onscreen persona will partake in a high-stakes poker game at Woodstone mansion. Who could possibly be running the event? We can only imagine.

In addition to Pinnock, Armitage joins Ghosts‘ ensemble of stars that include Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Woodstone’s living proprietors, with Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, and Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, the mansion’s supernatural residents.

This will mark Armitage’s first scripted live-action return to CBS since Young Sheldon wrapped in 2024, capping off a seven-season run. The casting news comes 14 months after the network’s Late Show host, Stephen Colbert, joked amid the Vice Presidential debates in October of 2024, “Of course, prime-time debate means it will delay the premiere of the new CBS sitcom Ghost Sheldon. As long as he’s profitable, we will not let him die. We will chain his soul to a radiator.”

Stay tuned for more on Armitage’s appearance on Ghosts, and let us know what you hope to see next on the fan-favorite series.

Ghosts, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS