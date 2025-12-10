‘Ghosts’ Sneak Peek: Alberta Confesses Why She Changed Her Name as Thorfinn Pieces Together Mystery (VIDEO)

What To Know

  • In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of Ghosts‘ December 11 episode, Thorfinn questions Alberta about the reason she changed her name in the past.
  • Find out why the jazz singer spirit is so cagey about her history.

Ghosts continues to uncover new mysteries about Woodstone’s supernatural inhabitants with the latest episode, “The Life and Times of Esther Greene.”

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the December 11 installment, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) pushes Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) to reveal the reason she changed her name in the past after he pieces together a mystery surrounding lost details about her history. As the logline for the episode teases, Todd Pearlman (Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll), a.k.a. creepy Todd, is back at Woodstone to profile Sam (Rose McIver) and Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) book with his new successful podcast.

In the sneak peek above, Thorfinn pulls Alberta aside and says, “Creepy Todd bring up that he was unable to find information about you prior to a certain date. Well, that get Thor to remember something because Thor brain good… You once mentioned that Alberta not your real name, was throwaway comment, but Thor can’t help but think that maybe two facts related.”

Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 5

CBS

As he presses for information, Alberta snaps back with, “So what if they are?” Thor wants to know her secret though, and he threatens to remind everyone that Alberta isn’t her real name.

“Don’t you even think about getting everyone riled up,” Alberta warns. “I don’t want everyone hounding me.”

That doesn’t turn Thor away though, as he stands there waiting for her to spill the truth. What Alberta shares is sure to shock everyone as she says, “The reason I changed my name is because I killed a man.”

Thor’s response to this revelation is definitely not the kind of reaction most would have to such a confession. Stay tuned to find out more about Alberta’s reveal in the latest episode of Ghosts, and check out the full clip of the scene that unfolds between Alberta and Thorfinn above.

Ghost, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Ghosts key art

