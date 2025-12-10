‘The Challenge’ Reunion Part 1: C.T. Saves the Day With Supreme Acting Skills

What To Know The Challenge‘s Season 41 reunion was filled with the usual antics, but the best part was something altogether new.

Plus, the players weighed in on one’s assertion that he is the show.

The first episode of the two-part The Challenge Season 41 reunion aired Wednesday (December 10) night, and it was full of the usual boisterous confrontations and accusations. The best part, though, was something entirely new: Chris “C.T.” Tamburello putting on wigs and impersonating his fellow competitors and saying their shadiest quotes.

C.T. has been moonlighting as an actor in real life in indie dramas like The Most Dangerous Game, but maybe he should give comedy a shot, too.

Another major highlight of the episode was Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio fully owning his bold early season declaration that he is The Challenge… and getting some surprising support for that statement, too, from folks like Jonna Mannion, Ashley Mitchell, Leroy Garrett, and Derrick Kosinski, among others.

“This motherf**ker is a legend,” Leroy exclaimed in support of Johnny. Meanwhile, C.T. apologized to him if he hasn’t gotten enough “flowers” for his contributions to the show and hunted down a cactus to give him and make up for it.

Johnny’s justification for the statement was that he’s given up on other life milestones in service of his Challenge career, and he knows he has an uphill battle every time he steps into the house, too. “Let this sink in. There’s one person that shows up every season and has to strap up the day I walk in the house, and that’s me,” he said.

Elsewhere, the reunion revealed that Theo Campbell still denies having taken the rope belonging to Cedric Hodges and Michaela Bradshaw in the finale; that Olivia Kaiser didn’t know she was seven weeks pregnant when she competed in and won the final; that Gabe Wai owned up to his mistreatment of partner Jonna and even began therapy after the show; and, perhaps most shocking of all, that Sydney Segal confirmed rumors that Turabi “Turbo” Camikran isolated her from other members of the house and her own boyfriend.

“He said, ‘If you want to be my partner, I need to feel like the alpha,'” Sydney remembered. “It got to a point where I would say ‘hi’ to Theo, and he wouldn’t talk to me all day because he hated Theo. And then making tea for Yeremi one day, and he doesn’t talk to me for the entire day because I serviced another man.”

The best, it seems, is still to come in part two because reunion host Devyn Simone turned the focus to Turbo and his apparent newfound hatred of C.T., and while C.T. was in good spirits during his little quote showcase, he’s not going to take being called a “b***h” by Turbo sitting down … ’til next week!

The Challenge, Wednesdays, 8/7c, MTV