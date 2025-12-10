‘Memory of a Killer’: Patrick Dempsey’s Hitman Is Losing His Mind in New Photo

What To Know Fox’s new thriller Memory of a Killer stars Patrick Dempsey as a hitman with a deadly secret.

TV Insider’s exclusive new art features Dempsey and Michael Imperioli with hints about their characters and the show’s premise.

The series premieres with a two-night event on January 25 and 26, 2026.

Fox is introducing a new, dangerous killer to the primetime lineup this winter, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at new art perfectly showcasing the concept of Memory of a Killer.

In the new thriller, premiering on Sunday, January 25, 2026, Patrick Dempsey stars as hitman Angelo Doyle, who’s living a double life and hiding a deadly secret: He’s developed early on-set Alzheimer’s. (It’s Dempsey’s return to broadcast television after his 2021 exit from Grey’s Anatomy.) Michael Imperioli plays his oldest friend, Dutch, who gives him his targets. He’s also an accomplished Italian chef who owns a Bronx restaurant (a front for his criminal enterprise). It’s extremely important that Angelo trust Dutch — but can he?

TV Insider’s exclusive art teases just that, with various objects from both his personal and professional lives — bullets, a gun, a flower, an engagement ring, a car, a baseball bat, a teddy bear, and more — coming out of the back of Dempsey’s head and Imperioli looming in the background. The tagline reads, “A Fading Mind. A Violent Past.” See the full version below.

It also promotes the two-night premiere. The series premiere will air on Sunday, January 25, at 10/9c, after the NFC Championship Game, then Episode 2 will air the following night, on Monday, January 26, in its regular time period of 9/8c.

Memory of a Killer is inspired by the book and the 2003 award-winning Belgian film, De Zaak Alzheimer. In addition to Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli, the series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo’s daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria’s husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective; and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.

Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman, David Schulner, Patrick Dempsey, Arthur Sarkissian, Martin Campbell, and Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks serve as executive producers.

Memory of a Killer, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 25, 2026, 10/9c, Fox