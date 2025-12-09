Nicolle Wallace Blasts Trump Over His ‘Sick’ Targeting of Female Reporters

What To Know Nicolle Wallace condemned President Trump’s repeated attacks on female reporters, labeling his behavior as “verbal violence.”

Wallace highlighted several recent insults Trump has directed at women journalists, including derogatory remarks toward reporters from ABC, CNN, The New York Times, and Bloomberg.

She called on the press corps to show solidarity and collectively oppose Trump’s misogynistic rhetoric to prevent its acceptance in broader society.

MS NOW anchor Nicolle Wallace has urged members of the press to show solidarity in the face of “verbal violence” shown by President Donald Trump against female reporters.

Wallace addressed the issue on Monday’s (December 8) Deadline: White House, where she aired a clip of ABC News’ Rachel Scott asking the President about releasing footage of strikes against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean. Trump responded by calling Scott “the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place” and “terrible” at her job.

“I don’t want to zoom past what just happened, because I don’t ever want it to be normal,” Wallace said in response to Trump’s comments, referring to his behavior as “verbal violence” against female journalists.

She then reeled off just some of the insults Trump has leveled at female reporters in recent weeks, including calling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins’ “stupid and nasty,” New York Times‘ Katie Rogers “ugly,” ABC’s Mary Bruce “terrible and insubordinate,” and telling Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey “Quiet, piggy.”

“This is sick s***. This is sick,” Wallace stated. “And anyone in the room is in the room to do a job for their viewers or their readers.”

She added that the reporters present during these verbal attacks should “think about whether their sisters or their daughters or their moms or their sons or their husbands or their fathers think that there’s something else they should do the next time [Trump] calls a female journalist obnoxious, terrible, stupid, nasty, stupid, ugly, terrible, insubordinate or piggy.”

Wallace, who has faced her own insults from the President, called on the press to show “solidarity” and speak out against Trump’s behavior before it becomes accepted in broader society.

“We’re either going to normalize this, and then you’re going to hear all sorts of prominent people calling women all sorts of names, [and] I’m sure by the time I get off TV, I’ll have a few of those myself,” she continued. “But we’re either going to normalize this and usher in an era of unprecedented misogyny, or that press corps is going to act as one and say, ‘No more.’”

You can watch the segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.