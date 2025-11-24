Rachel Maddow to Launch New Podcast ‘Burn Order’ at MS Now

What To Know Rachel Maddow will launch a new six-episode podcast series called Burn Order for MS NOW, focusing on the unlawful incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.

The podcast investigates the U.S. government’s decision-making, the use of racial stereotypes, efforts to stop the policy, and the destruction of records to conceal its illegality.

The first two episodes debut December 1, with early access for MS NOW Premium subscribers.

Rachel Maddow is launching a new series at MS NOW with her first podcast under the new banner since its switch from MSNBC.

On Monday, December 1, the news network will launch Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order, a new six-episode series that “spotlights the unlawful incarceration of immigrants and U.S. citizens during World War II.”

According to the official MS NOW announcement, the series “exposes the extraordinary chain of events behind the U.S. government’s decision to forcibly target and incarcerate Japanese American citizens at the outset of World War II.”

The statement continues, “The series shines a light on the senior government officials who fueled the policy with lies and racial stereotypes, as well as the desperate internal efforts to halt the plan before it went into effect.”

Featuring “first-hand accounts of a community terrorized on the streets,” listeners will learn of how people were “pulled from their homes by the U.S. government and sent to remote, hastily constructed detention camps.”

The series will also touch on “the clandestine destruction of government records, burned to conceal the illegal basis of the policy — and a bombshell discovery in the unlikeliest of places that would ultimately expose it all.”

The first two episodes drop on December 1, with new episodes coming out each subsequent Monday. MS NOW Premium subscribers through Apple will have early access to the ad-free episodes beginning Friday.

Maddow has previously hosted four podcasts with the media company, including last year’s second season of Ultra. This marks her first since the rebrand to MS NOW earlier this month. Other podcasts she has hosted or produced include Bag Man and Déjà News.

MS NOW has put a concerted effort into building its line-up of podcasts, which includes The Best People With Nicolle Wallace, Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes Podcast, The Blueprint With Jen Psaki, Main Justice With Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord, Into America With Trymaine Lee, and Velshi Banned Book Club.

Maddow continues to host The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday nights at 9 pm et on MS NOW. She previously hosted the show nightly until 2022, when she switched to Mondays only; however, she returned to a nightly broadcast earlier this year to cover the first 100 days of Donald Trump‘s second term in office. Maddow is now back to Mondays only.