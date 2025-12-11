‘Married to Medicine’: Dr. Simone Whitmore Gets Candid About Relationship With Quad Webb

What To Know Dr. Simone Whitmore is opening up about her tumultuous relationship with Quad Webb.

Things have boiled over between the pair in the current season of Married to Medicine.

Whitmore also gets candid about family life, and what she really thinks of other cast members.

Things have already popped off during Season 12 of Married to Medicine. The center of contention early on was between Dr. Simone Whitmore and Quad Webb. After an explosive reunion earlier this year, the drama spilled over. Their words have cut deep. The constant conflict took a turn during the December 7 episode at Dr. Jackie Walters’ sexy dance class.

Over the years Whitmore found moments where she felt Webb wasn’t an authentic friend. A birthday invitation hours before the gathering only added fuel to the fire. Webb had publicly called Whitmore the biggest “traitor” within the group, which doesn’t help. By the same token, Webb didn’t take kindly to Whitmore inferring she needed help paying her mortgage. Webb and Whitmore got their feelings out and found common ground. Will the peace between these strong personalities on the Bravo reality show stick this time around?

Here Whitmore chimes in and tells us what’s to come.

You got really emotional at that reunion last season. How did you process what happened going into Season 12?

Dr. Simone Whitmore: Basically, at the reunion I wasn’t anticipating having a difficult time with Quad. I wasn’t anticipating having a difficult time with anyone, actually. However, when Quad started blaming us for Dr. Gregory and “Sweet Tea”) [Lateasha Lunceford] being around and I felt like she blamed us because she hadn’t been around. She was basically withdrawing herself from the group at times and really shutting us out. So, you can’t be mad if Gregory or Tea are around. Plus, [my husband] Cecil and Gregory have been friends the entire time. They never had a lapse in their friendship over the fact Quad and Gregory were divorced. When she was playing the victim and shooting out the blame game, it really frustrated me at the reunion. I just, for lack of a better word, snapped. She and I spoke the next day. I apologized from the bottom of my heart because I truly felt bad for snapping on her, but playing the victim and never really taking accountability for your part in things is one of my pet peeves to this day.

What happened after?

I just took a break from talking to her and everybody for a few months. When filming started back up again, it was time to see Quad. A few days before we actually started filming she did the, “Hey, you should come to my birthday party and help me pay off my mortgage as a gift.” But the biggest thing I feel Quad doesn’t get is she will drag me. She will be in an interview with somebody like you. You will ask her a question. She drags me. Then when I do it back, it’s a huge problem. It’s still part of the victim mentality. It’s like no, you threw a punch. I punched back. We’re even.

What went into your decision not to attend the birthday party?

Ultimately, there was no way I could get ready for a party with a two-hour notice. I also knew the other ladies she invited had received their invitation a week or two weeks prior. And she put in a group text, so I knew she was being catty. I just had to leave it at that.

This past episode you found some common ground. You spoke about taking accountability. She seemed to do that in the moment at the dance studio. What did you make of that?

Quad and I always had these emotional connections and moments where we kiss, make up, and then she sees something on social media which causes her to be upset with me again. She’ll comment on a post or go on an interview with vloggers, bloggers, producers, and dogs me out again.

Where do we see your friendship going as the season goes on? Is this a temporary ceasefire

This was a good moment for us, and it lasted…for a few minutes. The moment lasted for a few minutes. You will see later we had another breakdown.

Going back to the traitor comment, would you actually ever consider being on The Traitors?

I would absolutely consider The Traitors, but it hurt my feelings coming from Quad’s mouth. If Toya [Bush-Harris] had said it, if Jackie had said it, I don’t think I would have been as hurt as it was coming from Quad. It had a different meaning with Quad.

Let’s talk about your sons. You want to support them, but also want them to be responsible grown adults. When it comes to parenting, Cecil often comes off as the good cop and you the bad. How would you describe your family dynamic that we’ll see this season?

It has been a very frustrating time in my marriage because I’ve always one hundred percent of the time been the bad cop. These are young men. We’re going to stop calling them kids. We’re going to call them young men. They are 23 and 27 now, but I’m all for supporting them and making sure they are getting ahead in life. At the same time, I feel like everything that could have been done and could have been given to them has been given. We have provided them with an amazing platform that they now need to spring from our foundation and our platform and go do their thing. I don’t owe them anything else. I’m an OB/GYN. I’ve been in this career for 30 years. It’s time for me to pull back, scale back, and if I’m scaling back in my career and moving toward retirement, that means there is less money for the kids.

Do they take your lessons to heart?

They are definitely more independent now. They didn’t have a choice though. Everybody is happier. They’re fine, and I’m fine. But Cecil loves babying them. His mother babied him, and he loves babying them.

How do you feel about the new cast Angel [Love Davis] and Brandi [Milton] mesh with the group?

They mesh with the group well. They didn’t have any problems. I love the fact we had two nurses joining the group. It made complete sense from a medical standpoint. Again, the medical community in Atlanta is small. They are both feisty in their own right. And hopefully you will get a taste of their feistiness.

What were your thoughts on Dr. Heavenly [Kimes] going into politics?

I think it is a wonderful thing to want to give back to the community, lift your community up and want to see things done better in your community. I hope that Heavenly makes some changes. She has a short fuse. She loves to drag us ladies on social media. All of that would need to go in a can. I’m not a hundred percent sure she is ready to put a lid on that can.

What do you want to tell us about what happens between her and Toya? Where do you stand on their issues?

When Toya lost her dog, she had the doggie funeral, Heavenly showed up and was supportive. That really wasn’t the problem. It was all of us at the dance studio. This was our first time seeing Heavenly since the reunion and Toya just was like you always had so much trash to talk about all of us. Heavenly’s son had been in the news on the blogs and Heavenly was like, “Don’t talk about my son.” Toya is feeling as if none of us, our families, our husbands have been off limits when it comes to Heavenly’s mouth on social media. So how can you stand back now and act like your family is off limits. I love that Toya checked Heavenly on that.

You’re usually a planner for the girls trip. This time around Dr. Contessa [Metcalfe] steps up to the plate. What can you say about that experience?

You’re going to have to wait and see, but I will go ahead and give Contessa her flowers.

So you’re saying she did a good job planning?

As best as she could because we are a rowdy group, baby. That girl’s trip was really something.

Coming up we’re seeing what happens at Dr. Contessa’s party. You got in on the theme.

We saw some retro costumes, yes! It was entertaining. It was very entertaining and funny. If you go back to the 1970s and the fashion of the 1970s, we repped it hard. It was funny.

What can you tease about what goes down at this year’s Med Gala?

It was a tradition of ours where we’re using it as a fundraising effort to give back to our community. We need more black doctors. It was a bumpy road to get to the Med Gala this year, but that will be an interesting little flip you will get to see.

You spoke about having this 30-year career. Have you gotten to think about retiring?

I’m still about five years away from retirement, but I believe Cecil and I should just have the chance to travel and have a good time and enjoy life. Getting some sleep that I have missed for the last 30 years as an obstetrician, I’m also looking forward to more sleep.

How do you look at your future with the show?

I feel like I have been on a show for 12 years and the show having the success it has had, I’m feeling very blessed about that. But when it’s my time to come off the show or time for the show to end, either one of those, I will accept it. It overall has been an amazing experience. Emotionally taxing, but an amazing experience overall.

