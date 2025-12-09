It’s been more than five years since Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam, won Season 18 of American Idol. Their season aired at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Sam’s live performances were all done virtually during the unprecedented installment of the singing competition.

Prior to becoming a contestant on American Idol, Sam was singing in New York City subway stations to make money. A lot has happened in the last five years, so scroll down to learn more about what Sam is up to today.

Did Just Sam get a record deal after American Idol?

Yes, Sam signed with Hollywood Records after their time on American Idol. However, they parted ways before an album was even released.

“I thought it was gonna be easy, just go to the studio, record, put out music,” Sam said in a 2022 Instagram story, per Just Jared. “And that’s not how the world works. That’s not how the industry works. It takes time, it takes money that I don’t have. It takes patience.”

Sam claimed Hollywood Records pulled their performance of “Rise Up” from iTunes. “I don’t know the logistics behind it,” they admitted. “I don’t know the legal side of things. But I believe that when we parted ways, in order for them to keep 100% of the money that was made from ‘Rise Up,’ I think they had to pull it from streams so that I wouldn’t get a cut, which is smart. Smart move Hollywood.”

What happened to Just Sam from American Idol?

Once Sam lost their record deal and had to start funding their own career, it became increasingly difficult to release music.

“I am making music. I just cannot afford to release music, because mixing and mastering music costs a lot of money,” they explained on their Instagram Story. And I invested in myself and ended up broke. That’s the truth. Not broke, broke – like I’m living. I have my own place. I’m not even going to tell you guys the amount of money that I had to pay after leaving the label to claim songs that I had already recorded. I’m recording all the time or making music all the time, writing every day, doing what I have to do to survive.”

Unfortunately, rent payments had to come before paying to create music. “I tried, I really genuinely did try to pay off my music, the way that the label suggested after we parted ways,” Sam added. “I tried their way and it did not work. I’m doing it God’s way. I’m trusting the process.”

Sam had to return to busking in subway stations to make ends meet. They returned to the American Idol stage in April 2024 for their first public performance after Season 18.

Did Just Sam have a baby?

Yes, Sam gave birth to a baby girl in September 2025. “I am so grateful that I was able to bring my child into this world with my grandmother by my side,” they shared in an Instagram post at the time. “Her being there definitely made this moment even more special for me . Thank you LORD for blessing me with my beautiful baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Sam (@samanthadiaz)

They announced their pregnancy two months earlier and said they’d spent “years of trying” to have a child. “I was told at just 20 years old that I may not be able to carry children of my own or that I may have to try IVF in order to have a successful pregnancy/birth,” Sam shared. “The past couple of years , I have been trying on and off and let me tell you .. I was really starting to lose hope.”

They concluded, “These past few months have been scary having to be in and out of the hospital, but being past viability week is such a great feeling and did bring a little relief to me. I’m so happy to be on this journey and I have been wanting this for so long and wasn’t sure this was even possible for me so I’m beyond grateful and beyond excited to be on this journey and path to MOTHERHOOD!!!!!”

What is Just Sam doing now?

Per a November 15 post on their Instagram page, Sam is now taking bookings to perform at events including “weddings, parties, galas, funerals, and all events,” as well as “residency gigs.”

They have not promoted any new music on their page in quite some time.