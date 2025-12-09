‘The First Christmas’ on ABC, an ‘NCIS: Origins’ Triangle, the Gaines’ New Fixer Upper, ‘West Wing’ on Netflix

ABC

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

Special 8/7c

The Yellowstone star may get top billing, but this two-hour documentary with dramatic reenactments tells the more ancient story of Mary and Joseph, depicting the hardships the Biblical couple endured on their way to the iconic manger. Amid the flurry of holiday movies and other entertainment specials, it’s good to be occasionally reminded (as Linus tells us in A Charlie Brown Christmas each year) of the reason for the season.

Greg Gayne/CBS

NCIS: Origins

9/8c

Young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) faces some difficult emotional truths in an eventful episode of the NCIS prequel. First, his girlfriend and future second wife Diane (Kathleen Kenny) breaks the news that she’s taking a job in L.A. and asks him to come along, even if that means leaving his new work “family.” Said crew includes Lala (Mariel Molino), who hasn’t forgiven her colleague for keeping his distance during her recovery at home from a car accident. Gibbs’ legendary reticence works against him in both situations, not great timing when Lala needs all of the support she can get after her favorite confidential informant is shot.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network/HGTV

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House

Series Premiere 9/8c

As the title suggests, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ signature series is leaving the Lone Star State for the first time to tackle a project in another region, with Colorado’s Rocky Mountains providing a scenic backdrop for their latest makeover. The goal over three weekly installments: to transform a 1960s cottage into a family retreat with a European-inspired design, working in high altitudes and a new set of wildlife.

James Sorensen / NBC

The West Wing

Even as Netflix continues to pursue a high-profile $83 billion purchase of the legendary Warner Bros. studio, the streamer begins licensing one of Warner Bros. most beloved series: Aaron Sorkin‘s idealized and hugely entertaining drama (1999-2006) about life inside the White House during the reign of President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen). Over its seven-season run, all available for an epic binge, The West Wing earned 26 Emmys, including four consecutive Outstanding Drama wins for its first four seasons. Two of its Emmy-winning stars, Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford, recently reunited as a couple on Netflix’s acclaimed political romp, The Diplomat.

Rankin/Bass Productions / Everett Collection

Frosty the Snowman

9/8c

Making a List: Of traditional holiday specials. NBC‘s lineup starts with two animated classics — the 1969 Frosty the Snowman (8/7c) about the jovial buddy made of ice; and the hilarious Shrek the Halls (8:30/7:30c) from 2007 — and continues with an encore of 2024’s A Motown Christmas (9/8c), hosted by Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey. ABC repeats this year’s recent CMA Country Christmas special (10/9c) hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Jimmy V Classic (6:30 pm/ET, ESPN): A college basketball double-header at Madison Square Garden, which raises money for cancer research in the memory of legendary coach Jim Valvano, features Clemson vs. BYU, followed at 9 pm/ET by defending NCAA national champ Florida vs. UConn.

(6:30 pm/ET, ESPN): A college basketball double-header at Madison Square Garden, which raises money for cancer research in the memory of legendary coach Jim Valvano, features Clemson vs. BYU, followed at 9 pm/ET by defending NCAA national champ Florida vs. UConn. NCIS (8/7c, CBS): Think what Gibbs would say: The team is paired with a newfangled new partner — an AI chatbot being beta-tested by the Department of Justice — when they investigate a Secret Service shooting outside the vice president’s residence.

(8/7c, CBS): Think what Gibbs would say: The team is paired with a newfangled new partner — an AI chatbot being beta-tested by the Department of Justice — when they investigate a Secret Service shooting outside the vice president’s residence. Frontline (10/9c, PBS): In the special 40-minute report “Status: Venezuelan,” Frontline teams with ProPublica to tell the story of a Venezuelan family in Florida trying to stay together and stay documented during a turbulent time of shifting immigration policy.

(10/9c, PBS): In the special 40-minute report “Status: Venezuelan,” Frontline teams with ProPublica to tell the story of a Venezuelan family in Florida trying to stay together and stay documented during a turbulent time of shifting immigration policy. NCIS: Sydney (10/9c, CBS): The team hunts for a true-crime superfan when an American sailor accused of murder, and the subject of a podcast, is shot and killed.

ON THE STREAM:

Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within (streaming on Netflix ): An inspirational documentary profiles a group of children from an orphanage in AIDS-ravaged Uganda who became viral celebrities when videos of their exuberant dancing opened a window to a wider world of hope.

(streaming on ): An inspirational documentary profiles a group of children from an orphanage in AIDS-ravaged Uganda who became viral celebrities when videos of their exuberant dancing opened a window to a wider world of hope. Vanguard (streaming on Viaplay): A five-part Swedish drama, which earned comparisons with Succession, tells the fact-based story of Jan Stenbeck, a visionary who takes over his family business after a bitter feud and reshapes the Nordic media and telecom industries.

(streaming on Viaplay): A five-part Swedish drama, which earned comparisons with Succession, tells the fact-based story of Jan Stenbeck, a visionary who takes over his family business after a bitter feud and reshapes the Nordic media and telecom industries. State of Happiness (streaming on MHz Choice): The acclaimed Norwegian drama set against the evolving oil industry in the 1980s presents its third and final season.

(streaming on MHz Choice): The acclaimed Norwegian drama set against the evolving oil industry in the 1980s presents its third and final season. Roofman (streaming on Paramount+): The fact-based caper makes its streaming debut, starring Channing Tatum as a serial robber of McDonald’s (entering through their roofs) who takes refuge within a Toys “R” Us store.