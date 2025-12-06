Jane Fonda Issues Blunt Warning About the $82.7 Billion Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal

What To Know Jane Fonda publicly criticized the $82.7 billion Netflix-Warner Bros. deal, calling it a dangerous escalation of media consolidation.

She urged the Department of Justice and state attorneys general to rigorously review entertainment mergers for antitrust compliance.

Fonda called on Netflix and other involved companies to prioritize defending free expression over profit, issuing a bold warning.

Jane Fonda just issued a blunt warning about the $82.7 billion deal between Netflix and Warner Bros.

On Friday, December 5, the actress, 87, posted a joint Instagram update with the Committee for the First Amendment. Fonda described the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal as an “alarming escalation in a consolidation crisis that threatens the entire entertainment industry, the public it serves and — potentially — the First Amendment itself.”

She then made a bold prediction, writing, “Make no mistake, this is not just a catastrophic business deal that could destroy our creative industry. It is a constitutional crisis exacerbated by the administration’s demonstrated disregard for the law.”

Additionally, the Barbarella actress sent a direct message to the Department of Justice in the accompanying op-ed she wrote for The Ankler.

She shared, “We must demand that the Justice Department and state attorneys general evaluate every proposed entertainment merger for compliance with antitrust laws. These reviews cannot be treated as procedural formalities or political leverage; they are the last line of defense against media consolidation that threatens competition, creative freedom, and democratic discourse.”

Fonda also addressed Netflix, as well as other companies that might take part in the deal, writing, “As stewards of an industry built on free expression, you have a responsibility to defend our rights, not trade them away to pad your pockets. We know there will be enormous pressure to acquiesce, it is critical you stay strong.”

In the comments, a handful of notable names weighed in. Monica Lewinsky wrote, “🙌🙌🙌❤️.”

Andy Cohen similarly shared, “👏👏👏👏👏.”

Film director Dawn Porter replied, “Finally — I feel like I’ve been screaming into the wind.”

Someone else pointed out, “I worry the plan is to get rid of unions in Hollywood.”

Mark Ruffalo also “liked” the post.

A news release from Netflix on December 5 announced the deal with Warner Bros.

Netflix’s co-CEO and former chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, explained, “By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies — from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends — with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

