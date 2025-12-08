‘The Simpsons’ Fans React to Movie Sequel’s Big Delay: ‘They Were Too Scared to Fight’

What To Know The release of The Simpsons Movie 2 has been delayed from July 23, 2027, to September 3, 2027.

The delay coincided with the release A Minecraft Movie 2, prompting speculation that the studio wanted to avoid direct competition.

Fans reacted humorously and with frustration on social media, noting the long wait and joking that the studio was “too scared to fight” Minecraft at the box office.

To quote the great scholar, Homer J. Simpson: “D’oh!”

On December 5, 20th Century Studios announced that its long-awaited sequel, The Simpsons Movie 2, the follow-up to 2007’s The Simpsons Movie, has been delayed from July 23, 2027, to September 3, 2027, now premiering over Labor Day weekend.

Based on the long-running original Fox series, the original release date of the film took the place of an untitled Marvel project, which has since been removed from the studio’s schedule. The Simpsons Movie 2 will now debut after Bluey: The Movie on August 6.

This places the film out of the line of fire from A Minecraft Movie 2, which was also set for July 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios)

The announcement was made via the film’s official Instagram page, which stated: “An all-new movie from The Simpsons, now coming to theaters Labor D’OH Weekend, 2027!” The pic featured an image of Homer stabbing himself in the foot with a makeshift flag, with the original date of release scratched out and the new release date in its place.

The original announcement was made on September 29 when the official channels and those of 20th Century Studios announced that the Fox’s first family of animation would be back in theaters on July 23, 2027, as The Simpsons 2 is officially in the works at Disney.

As of yet, there’s no word on the exact premise of the sequel, nor which cast members will appear, though it is likely that the lead voice actors from the series will probably return for the sequel, including Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Nancy Cartwright (Bart), Julie Kavner (Marge), and Yeardley Smith (Lisa).

Fans have been chattering about the news, with many taking to social media to vent.

“Bro, they were too scared to fight Minecraft,” commented one Instagram user.

“Makes sense, there’s another big movie coming out on the OG day,” wrote another.

“Should’ve kept the original date. Would’ve been funny. We could’ve gotten SimpsonCraft,” posted a fan who was hoping for another Barbenheimer.

“Most likely, Disney didn’t want it to compete with A Minecraft Movie 2, which was coming out the same day as Simpsons Movie 2‘s original date, so delayed it, which is for the best in my opinion,” wrote an X user.

“You serious? Now they are ACTUALLY waiting 20 years for The Simpsons Movie 2 to come out! 😑 Is this delay ’cause of A Minecraft Movie 2 having the same original release date? It has to be. CURSE YOU, MINECRAFT MOVIE FOR DELAYING THIS MOVIE!!!,” wrote a spirited user on X.

The Simpsons Movie 2, in theaters everywhere, September 3, 2027