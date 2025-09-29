‘The Simpsons’ Movie Sequel Gets Exciting Release Update

D’oh! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Simpsons Newsletter:

Good news, Simpsons fans! Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, Maggie, and maybe even Spider-Pig, are heading back to the big screen in 2027 for a brand-new adventure that promises to bring Springfield’s most famous family back to theaters.

The Simpsons‘ official channels and those of 20th Century Studios announced that the Fox’s first family of animation would be back in theaters on July 23, 2027, as The Simpsons 2 is officially in the works at Disney.

In the post, the picture shows Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) raising a pink-frosted donut in triumph, covered in “2” sprinkles, with the tagline “Homer’s coming back for seconds.” A clear reference to the original Simpsons movie poster, the caption on the image reads: “Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!”

No plot details have been shared at this time. The film has taken the place of an untitled Marvel project, which has been removed from the studio’s schedule.

The original The Simpsons Movie first hit theaters in 2007, 20 years before their newest cinematic adventure is set to hit the silver screen. Their first feature film followed the Simpson family as Springfield faced an environmental disaster (caused by Homer), which forced the Environmental Protection Agency to seal the city inside a giant glass dome.

Season 37 premiered on September 28 with the episode “Thrifty Ways to Thieve Your Mother.” The Season 36 finale, “Estranger Things,” left fans with a bit of a cliffhanger, but the premiere resolved it by revealing that Marge’s “death” was only part of a flash-forward scenario. The episode follows Marge and Lisa (voiced by Julie Kavner and Yeardley Smith) as they bond over ’90s nostalgia, while last season’s finale explored a possible future for Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Lisa after Marge’s passing.

The Simpsons, Season 37, Sundays, 8/7c, Fox