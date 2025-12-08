How to Play Netflix’s New HQ Trivia Game, ‘Best Guess Live’?

Howie Mandel and Hunter March (Sugar Rush) are teaming up to cohost an all-new Netflix game show, Best Guess Live, which everyone can join in on their mobile devices for a chance to win up to $15,000.

HQ Trivia was developed in 2017 by Vine co-founders Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll, which was a daily game show you could await on your phone.

Here’s everything we know about the new HQ Trivia game.

How do you play Best Guess Live?

Best Guess Live is a weekday mobile game show where you have to outsmart the rest of America if you want a shot at the big jackpot. It is a game you can play anywhere. There are two rounds in each game, and each round has five increasingly descriptive clues as to what’s tucked away inside the crystal ball.

All you need is a Netflix account, a smartphone, and your brain. Here’s how it works.

The crystal ball shows off a secret item

You’ll get five clues that build on the previous to help you submit your best guess

After each clue, you’ll have 20 seconds to type your answer into your phone

You only have one chance to win each round, so be careful of the typos and make sure your spelling is correct because the answer has to be exactly right

If you get it wrong, you’re out, but only for that round

Everyone who answers what’s in the crystal ball correctly — on the earliest clue — shares the jackpot.

If you’re the only one who answers correctly, you get the entire jackpot

After the final clue is revealed, Howie or Hunter will work back from the last clue to determine who answered correctly — and the earliest

The second round features a bigger prize pot, so don’t worry, you get another chance. But the second round will be harder.

Who hosts Best Guess Live?

Howie Mandel, who has hosted Deal or No Deal and Bullsh*t: The Game Show, is one of the cohosts. He is joined by Hunter March, who currently hosts Sugar Rush on Netflix. He also hosted Emogenius from 2017 to 2018. These two are bound to give you great clues, as they are seasoned game show hosts.

When and where does Best Guess Live air?

The premiere of Best Guess Live begins tonight (December 8) at 8pm EST on Netflix. The game show will air every weeknight at the same time. The episodes are roughly 30 minutes long, and there are two puzzles per episode that last about six to eight minutes.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check out the trailer above. In the video, Mandel and March explain how to play the game.

“Now in real life, we all know some guesses are good, and some are bad,” March said. “But our game is the one place where your best guesses could earn you money.”

Best Guess Live, weeknights, 8pm EST, Netflix