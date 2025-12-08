’60 Minutes’: Lesley Stahl & Marjorie Taylor Greene Trade Blows in Explosive Interview

What To Know Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lesley Stahl engaged in a heated exchange on 60 Minutes, accusing each other of contributing to toxic political discourse.

Stahl pressed Greene about her history of insults and aggressive behavior in Congress, referencing Greene’s recent apology for her role in divisive politics.

Greene, who will leave Congress in January 2026 after fallout with Donald Trump, deflected criticism back onto Stahl, claiming the media also fuels incivility.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) and CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl went head-to-head on Sunday’s (December 7) 60 Minutes, leading to a tense exchange of accusations.

Stahl questioned Greene about her involvement in “toxic politics,” playing a video montage of the politician yelling insults at fellow Representatives on the House floor. Greene, who recently announced her resignation from Congress after falling out with President Donald Trump, apologized “for taking part in the toxic politics” during an appearance on CNN last month.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Stahl accused Greene of “adding fuel to the nation’s loss of civility,” per Mediaite. After playing a clip of the CNN apology, Stahl noted that Greene hadn’t lost her “appetite for combat.”

“It’s the most toxic political culture and it’s not helping the American people,” Greene said.

Stahl responded, “But, you contributed to that! You! You were out there pounding, insulting people.”

Greene fired back at Stahl, telling her, “You’ve contributed to it as well… you’re accusatory, just like you did just then.”

“I know you’re accusing me, but I’m smiling…,” Stahl replied.

The two then went back and forth, each accusing the other, with Greene saying, “But we don’t have to accuse one another.”

“I want you to respond to what you have done in terms of insulting people, yelling at people, and then saying…” Stahl continued.

Greene refused, again turning it back on Stahl, stating, “I’d like for you to respond for that. No, you can respond for that.”

“I don’t insult people,” Stahl countered.

“You do in the way you question,” Greene retorted. “And you’re accusing me right now.”

This isn’t the first time Greene and Stahl have gone toe-to-toe. During a 2023 interview, the pair had a tense exchange after Greene accused the Democrats of being the “party of pedophiles.” After Greene attempted to explain her reasoning, a shocked Stahl simply responded, “Wow.”

Greene is set to leave Congress on January 5, 2026. She previously revealed her decision to step down came once she and her family started receiving death threats after Trump called her a “traitor.”

