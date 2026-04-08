CBS News Boss Bari Weiss’s ’60 Minutes’ Shakeup Will be ‘Earthquake-Like Event’

What To Know CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is reportedly planning a major overhaul of 60 Minutes, including the possible removal of executive producer Tanya Simon.

Weiss aims to revamp the show to make it more impactful, with sources suggesting she wants to “blow it up.”

The future of several 60 Minutes staff members is uncertain, while correspondent Anderson Cooper has already announced his departure.

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’ reported massive overhaul of 60 Minutes has been described as an “earthquake-like event.” And she is steeling herself for a massive revolt from the show’s staff.

According to Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter, Weiss is eyeing significant changes to the long-running news program, which reportedly includes the removal of 60 Minutes‘ executive producer, Tanya Simon. As previously reported, Simon’s year-long contract is expected to be up soon.

However, CBS News staffers told Status that if Simon is let go, Weiss could have a revolt on her hands. “It would be an earthquake-like event,” said one staffer. “If Tanya goes, you can expect others to leave.”

Another staffer added, “Anyone familiar with the dynamics at 60 Minutes knows that putting on a weekly investigative news program that consistently makes money, finds an audience, and breaks meaningful news is very difficult—add on an unsupportive corporate overlord and near-constant leaks about your demise, and it’s near impossible.”

“What Tanya and team are able to pull together each week, not just as journalists, but as leaders of a team, is truly remarkable,” they continued. “It’s why she has the loyalty of her team.”

It was reported last week that Weiss, who took over as CBS News editor-in-chief last October, is looking at revamping 60 Minutes after the current season ends in May. A source familiar with the situation told Darcy that The Free Press co-founder is ready to “blow it up as soon as the season is over.”

“Bari wants to make the show harder,” another source told The New York Post. “No one is talking about 60 Minutes on Monday morning. She wants to put her stamp on 60 Minutes and how you do that is you either get rid of the top producer or the top correspondent.”

While Simon’s position seems to be in jeopardy, a CBS insider previously told the Post that the exec producer has “fallen in line” with Weiss’ vision, suggesting that firing her would essentially be “ransacking the place.”

A fellow staffer also told Darcy, “Contrary to what we’ve read elsewhere, I think Bari and [CBS News President] Tom [Cibrowski] know [how important Simon is to the team].”

Weiss came under fire in December after she pulled a 60 Minutes report on the El Salvador mega-prison CECOT that was unfavorable to President Donald Trump. The report, originally scheduled to air on December 21, finally aired on January 18.

While the future of Simon and other 60 Minutes employees remains up in the air, one staff member who won’t be returning for the next season is correspondent Anderson Cooper. In February, the CNN anchor announced he would be leaving the show to spend more time with his family.